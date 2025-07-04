7 Summerlicious menus that taste like a $150 night out — for just $55

Somehow, these seven Summerlicious menus are only $55, but they’re serving like it’s a hundred-plus. We’re talking steak tartare starters, crispy duck confit with roasted potatoes and seafood risotto stacked with lobster, prawns and calamari From cozy bistros to buzzed about downtown spots, these seven restaurants are seriously overdelivering — and yes, you should book now before the rest of the city catches on.

The Ace

At the old-school Roncesvalles diner The Ace run by husband-and-wife team Rafael Badell and Maggie Stackpole and repping a Michelin Bib Gourmand, the Summerlicious menu starts strong with heirloom tomato panzanella or steak tartare with pimentón chips. Mains include pan-seared king oyster mushrooms with polenta and charred corn, roasted chicken, or mussels in San Marzano tomato cream. For dessert: sticky toffee pudding, Basque cheesecake, or a rhubarb éclair.

La Palma

La Palma Summerlicious menu is a Dundas West dream come true, serving up Italian classics with a fresh Cali twist. Start with light, veggie-friendly bites like the cucumber caprese or crostini primavera, then dive into mains like wood-fired chicken fra diavola with pickled chili heat or ricotta gnocchi bathed in basil pesto. The white clam pizza is a standout too. Wrap it all up with a creamy strawberry panna cotta or a rich olive oil cake.

Patois

Caribbean vibes meet Asian soul food at Patois, one of Dundas West’s hottest spot right now. For Summerlicious, chef Craig Wong’s menu is a mashup of Jamaican flavour and Asian staples — think double Jamaican patties sandwiching bacon, Swiss cheese and Sriracha (aka the infamous Double Down) or dirty fried rice loaded with Chinese lap cheong. The jerk chicken and fried chicken come with mac and cheese and coleslaw that we guarantee will have you licking your plate.

The Dorset

The Dorset brings the British coast and countryside to your plate, thanks to chef Ryan Lister’s hometown roots in Weymouth, Dorset. The Summerlicious menu kicks off with Caesar salad or smoked whitefish dip with fried waffle crisps. Mains range from roast chicken suprême with crispy potatoes and dill salad cream to cider-battered B.C. halibut and chips with mushy peas and curry sauce. Vegetarians get summer spätzle loaded with brown butter turnips and celeriac mustard sauce. Finish with a mouthwatering dessert with chocolate banoffee trifle or a classic Eton mess.

Diwan

Diwan at the Aga Khan Museum mixes stunning 18th-century Syrian décor with Mark McEwan’s modern touch. Their $55 Summerlicious menu starts with beef samosas and coconut shrimp, or an orange and roasted beet salad that somehow feels both fresh and indulgent. For mains, you’ve got spicy chicken jalfrazi with naan, tandoori shrimp kebabs over fragrant sabzi rice, or a vegan curry cauliflower with tahini turmeric sauce. Finish with churros donuts and rose petal ice cream, creamy buttermilk panna cotta or mango sorbet. Plus, the patio’s one of Toronto’s best spots to eat outside when the weather’s right.

R&D

R&D, the Oliver & Bonacini spot from Alvin Leung and Eric Chong, puts a fresh spin on Canadian Chinese food. The $55 Summerlicious menu kicks off with prawn wontons smothered in spicy mala, bright scallop ceviche with avocado and a crunch of panipuri, or a sweet-savory papaya salad that’s actually vegetarian. For mains, try the duck confit khao soi with rich coconut curry, lobster laksa cavatelli, crispy Hainanese fried chicken glazed with kecap manis and sambal, or a cheesy vegetarian mapo tofu with Korean rice cake. Desserts include guava panna cotta with ube ice cream, tangy passion fruit shortbread, or pandan beignets filled with kaya custard.

Amano Trattoria

Amano Trattoria brings authentic Italian vibes to downtown Toronto with a focus on quality ingredients and simple flavours. The truffle baby gem salad is a great way to start, tossed with crisp apple and shaved parmigiano. The seabass crudo offers a bright hit of citrus with pickled mussels and crispy shallots cutting through the richness. For mains, the saffron risotto with grilled maitake mushrooms nails that comforting-but-elevated balance, while the slow-roasted porchetta comes wrapped in prosciutto and served with chicharron and salsa verde. Finish with Nonna’s tiramisu, layered with marsala-soaked savoiardi and espresso, or the silky gianduja chocolate torta for a little indulgence.