These Toronto popsicles are the frozen treats of the summer

While we’ll happily devour a pint of ice cream in February, gourmet popsicles and freezies are a summer-only fling and Toronto’s got plenty worth falling for. From boozy bites to fruity showstoppers, here are the city’s best gourmet pops to cool down with this season.

Rosalu

If Nonna made popsicles we bet they’d taste like these. Rosalu Snack Bar, a cute café named after grandparents Rosina and Luigi has gone viral this summer thanks to their espresso freezies, and for good reason. These icy little treats come in rotating flavours like salted caramel, vanilla oat latte and yes, even espresso martini (mocktail version in-store, boozy version at festivals). Perfect for park hangs, cottage runs or pretending you’re a responsible adult while sipping caffeine on a stick. Limited batches drop weekly, so make sure to get ’em before they melt.

Soul Pops

These aren’t your average corner-store popsicles. Soul Pops is bringing major main character energy to Toronto’s frozen treat scene. They’re vegan, low-sugar and fully custom and as cute as they are cool. Flavours rotate daily and range from fruity faves like mango-strawberry and cucumber-lime-mint to party-ready cocktail pops and decadent cookie-stuffed creations (hello, Oreo centre).

The Pop Stand

Serving handcrafted pops since before it was cool (literally), The Pop Stand has been dishing out frozen treats across Southern Ontario since 2012. Founder Kari Marshall keeps things fun with whole fruits and herbs. Mouthwatering flavours include blueberry lavender lemon, strawberry milkshake and the decidedly adult cherry bourbon sour.

Bar Ape

Don’t let the name throw you, Bar Ape (that’s ah-peh, like the Italian word for “bee”) has been buzzing around Toronto since 2014, dishing out some of the city’s most iconic gelato bars out of their tiny midtown parlour. Flavours include strawberry shortcake with scone crumbles from Kitten and the Bear, genmaicha with crispy rice puffs, or coffee yogurt dipped in milky chocolate and topped with freeze-dried yogurt bits. The flavours rotate often, they sell out fast, and the line is always worth it.

Hielito Bits

What started as a frozen treat spot in 2019 is now Toronto’s go-to spot for Mexican-style ice pops with bright and juicy flavours — think arroz, Nutella, marzipan and seasonal fruit-packed bars — no neon colouring or fillers. Or you can grab a ChamoyPop, a spicy-sweet slushy topped with with chile, house chamoy and your paleta of choice.