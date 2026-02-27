8 best gluten-free pizza spots in Toronto | 2026 Guide

Gluten-free pizza in Toronto has come a long way from the cardboard crust era, and many local kitchens now offer crispy crust swaps that hold up perfectly under toppings! To help you sort through the best gut-friendly options, here are eight reliable places that offer some of the most delicious gluten-free pizza picks! Just keep in mind that “gluten-free crust” doesn’t always mean “gluten-free kitchen,” so, if you’re highly sensitive, it might be worth calling ahead and asking if they can accommodate you safely to prevent cross-contamination.

Pizzeria Defina

Pizzeria Defina serves perfectly hand-made, wood-fired pies, and you can swap in gluten-free dough (+$7) across its Neapolitan-style lineup! Go classic with the Margherita (plum tomato sauce, fior, basil and grana), or indulge in something spicy, like the Diavola (soppressata, basil and oregano). If ordering with friends, the signature #504 is a restaurant fave, topped with soppressata, wood-roasted mushrooms and red onions. 321 Roncesvalles Ave.

Pi Co.

Pi Co.’s “Craft Yours” setup includes a gluten-free dough option (+$4), so you can build the same sauce-and-toppings combo you’d normally order, just on a GF base. Influencers ay the crust is “thin, chewy, and holds up nicely”! Keep it classic with a Margherita-style pie, or go “Toronto extra” with spicy soppressata and mushrooms. If you want something richer, try a pizza loaded with pesto, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper and goat cheese. A quick heads up: Pi Co. isn’t a 100% gluten-free environment, so cross-contamination is possible. Multiple locations.

Pizzeria Libretto

Pizzeria Libretto has long been a go-to for Neapolitan purists, so it’s only fitting that the menu also offers a gluten-free crust swap ($5) alongside its standard 72-hour-fermented base! If you like a little heat, go for the ’Nduja (spicy Calabrian sausage with stracciatella) or the Diavola (spicy salami, olives, onion, and crema di peperoncino). Just note that gluten-free items aren’t prepared in a dedicated gluten-free environment, so cross-contamination is possible. Multiple locations; the Ossington location recently reopened as “Bar Libretto,” targeting the late-night crowd.

Sol Pizza

Sol Pizza is the perfect pick if you want something simple and reliable near the downtown core. Pizzas are 12 inches, thin-crust, and made to order, and you can choose gluten-friendly/gluten-free dough for an additional charge. The Siciliana is a Mediterranean flavour trip, think juicy cherry tomatoes, rich tomato sauce, briny capers and savoury anchovies, while the Margherita is the best option if you’re trying Sol for the first time and want to evaluate the crust! 1033 Bay St. #9.

Salt & Tobacco Pizzeria

If you’re after a non-chain neighbourhood spot, Salt & Tobacco is one of the better recent additions to Toronto’s pizza scene. The menu lets you swap in a gluten-free crust for any 10-inch pizza (+$4), but the team is also upfront about cross-contamination risk (it’s a better fit for gluten-free preference or mild/moderate sensitivity, not strict cases!). For something rich and savoury, try the Funghi (mushrooms, garlic, parmesan). If you prefer sweet-salty, the Lil’ Cabbagetown piles on Brussels sprouts, blue cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and maple syrup. Just remember to confirm the GF crust swap when you order! 521 Parliament St.

Cantina Mercatto

Cantina Mercatto is a great choice when you want a proper sit-down Italian meal, and someone in your group is craving gluten-free pizza. Gluten-free crust add-ons ($5) are baked in individual pans, which can help cut down on some shared-surface concerns! For a classic with a kick, go for the Diavola (spicy soppressata and basil). The Burrata turns up the heat with ’nduja and Calabrian chillies, while the Zucca (buttercup squash, spinach, fontina and walnut pangrattato) feels a little more “osteria” (think rustic Italian dining). 20 Wellington St E, #1.

Il Ponte Cucina Italiana

Il Ponte is an east-end Italian spot that works just as well for date night as it does for a big family dinner. Bonus: most menu items can be made gluten-free! The dinner menu offers a gluten-free pizza dough option ($5); just be sure to flag any allergies or dietary restrictions to your server. For a loaded, classic-style pie, go for the Capricciosa (prosciutto cotto, mushrooms, artichokes and olives), or keep it hot with the Calabrese (spicy soppressata, olives and red onion). Complement your meal with a classic, creamy gluten-free panna cotta topped with luscious berry compote. 625 Queen St E.

Tulia Osteria

Tulia’s wood-fired pizza lineup includes gluten-free and vegan options, so you can go big on flavour without feeling limited. The Vesuvio brings the heat with spicy soppressata, smoked mozzarella and Calabrian chilli, while the Bianca goes luxe with truffle cream, artichokes and ricotta. For something bolder, the Vampiro hits that sweet-spicy sweet spot with ’nduja, burrata, basil and hot honey. If you prefer to keep it simple, the Margherita is always a safe bet. 1402 Queen St E.