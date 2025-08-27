8 Toronto restaurants to try if you’re obsessed with chocolate

HomeFood8 Toronto restaurants to try if you're obsessed with chocolate
True dessert lovers know that chocolate is more than just a treat, it’s an art form. Thankfully, Toronto’s dining scene is filled with decadent creations, so if you’re planning a personal chocolate crawl across the city, start with these eight standout restaurants.

LOUIX LOUIS

What to try: The King’s Cake

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOUIX LOUIS (@louixlouis)

The Toronto restaurant’s signature Thirteen‑Layer Chocolate “King’s Cake” is crafted in honour of King Louis XIII, making it a dessert fit for royalty (or any chocolate lover who wants to dine like a royal). Indulge in layers of rich chocolate, 64 per cent Guayaquil ganache, hazelnut-chocolate buttercream and a final flourish of vanilla ice cream with warm chocolate sauce. The restaurant is perched on the 31st floor of The St. Regis Toronto, so you can enjoy your dessert alongside a stunning skyline view. 325 Bay St.

Richmond Station

What to try: Chocolate Hazelnut Pie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richmond Station (@richmondstation)

This downtown gem serves up a decadent chocolate hazelnut pie! Savour a mixture of graham crust, Nutella chantilly, caramelized feuilletine and toasted hazelnuts. It’s indulgence at first sight — and not bad for $20. 1 Richmond St. W.

Taverne Bernhardt’s

What to try: Flourless Chocolate Cake

This dark, rich, neighbourhood fave is dense and delicious (similar to a brownie), served with crème fraîche, toasted almonds and brandy-honey-lemon poached apricots. 202 Dovercourt Rd.

The Carbon Bar

What to try: Chocolate Espresso Crunch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Carbon Bar (@thecarbonbar)

Can’t decide between a nightcap or dessert? Have both with the Chocolate Espresso Crunch. It delivers a decadent chocolate ganache topped with feuilletine espresso chantilly, vanilla-infused sea salt and a Canadian whisky reduction. 99 Queen St. E.

Luma

What to try: Chocolate Mousse Cake

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luma (@lumarestaurant)

End your meal with a tasty chocolate mousse cake, complemented by coffee ganache, almond praline and fresh fruit. The dining room and lounge overlook King West, so you’ll also have a stunning view of the downtown core. 350 King St. W., 2nd Floor

Roses Social

What to try: Cast Iron Cookie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roses Social (@roses.social)

Head over with a partner as this decadent cookie is meant for two (of course, you can also go at it solo). Sink your teeth into a warm, gooey chocolate chip brownie skillet with salted caramel and a scoop of (often vegan) vanilla ice cream. 111 Princes’ Blvd., 2nd floor

The Wren

What to try: Nanaimo Mousse Pie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Wren (@thewrendanforth)

The Wren has reimagined the classic Nanaimo bar as a silky mousse pie! Think silken dark chocolate tofu mousse, cashew custard filling, and an Oreo cookie crust with toasted coconut on top. 1382 Danforth Ave.

Auberge du Pommier

What to try: “Chocolat” Dessert

This North York fine-dining restaurant is rooted in classic French fare, and offers the most tempting “chocolat” dessert: a beautifully crafted chocolate pastry by Chef Ridvan Karamuk! This decadent dessert is filled with layers of hazelnut and a side scoop of praline ice cream. Expect warm, silky and nutty flavours in this opulent pastry. 4150 Yonge St., North York

