8 Toronto restaurants to try if you’re obsessed with chocolate

True dessert lovers know that chocolate is more than just a treat, it’s an art form. Thankfully, Toronto’s dining scene is filled with decadent creations, so if you’re planning a personal chocolate crawl across the city, start with these eight standout restaurants.
LOUIX LOUIS
What to try: The King’s Cake
The Toronto restaurant’s signature Thirteen‑Layer Chocolate “King’s Cake” is crafted in honour of King Louis XIII, making it a dessert fit for royalty (or any chocolate lover who wants to dine like a royal). Indulge in layers of rich chocolate, 64 per cent Guayaquil ganache, hazelnut-chocolate buttercream and a final flourish of vanilla ice cream with warm chocolate sauce. The restaurant is perched on the 31st floor of The St. Regis Toronto, so you can enjoy your dessert alongside a stunning skyline view. 325 Bay St.
Richmond Station
What to try: Chocolate Hazelnut Pie
This downtown gem serves up a decadent chocolate hazelnut pie! Savour a mixture of graham crust, Nutella chantilly, caramelized feuilletine and toasted hazelnuts. It’s indulgence at first sight — and not bad for $20. 1 Richmond St. W.
Taverne Bernhardt’s
What to try: Flourless Chocolate Cake
This dark, rich, neighbourhood fave is dense and delicious (similar to a brownie), served with crème fraîche, toasted almonds and brandy-honey-lemon poached apricots. 202 Dovercourt Rd.
The Carbon Bar
What to try: Chocolate Espresso Crunch
Can’t decide between a nightcap or dessert? Have both with the Chocolate Espresso Crunch. It delivers a decadent chocolate ganache topped with feuilletine espresso chantilly, vanilla-infused sea salt and a Canadian whisky reduction. 99 Queen St. E.
Luma
What to try: Chocolate Mousse Cake
End your meal with a tasty chocolate mousse cake, complemented by coffee ganache, almond praline and fresh fruit. The dining room and lounge overlook King West, so you’ll also have a stunning view of the downtown core. 350 King St. W., 2nd Floor
Roses Social
What to try: Cast Iron Cookie
Head over with a partner as this decadent cookie is meant for two (of course, you can also go at it solo). Sink your teeth into a warm, gooey chocolate chip brownie skillet with salted caramel and a scoop of (often vegan) vanilla ice cream. 111 Princes’ Blvd., 2nd floor
The Wren
What to try: Nanaimo Mousse Pie
The Wren has reimagined the classic Nanaimo bar as a silky mousse pie! Think silken dark chocolate tofu mousse, cashew custard filling, and an Oreo cookie crust with toasted coconut on top. 1382 Danforth Ave.
Auberge du Pommier
What to try: “Chocolat” Dessert
This North York fine-dining restaurant is rooted in classic French fare, and offers the most tempting “chocolat” dessert: a beautifully crafted chocolate pastry by Chef Ridvan Karamuk! This decadent dessert is filled with layers of hazelnut and a side scoop of praline ice cream. Expect warm, silky and nutty flavours in this opulent pastry. 4150 Yonge St., North York