8 Toronto restaurants to try if you’re obsessed with chocolate

True dessert lovers know that chocolate is more than just a treat, it’s an art form. Thankfully, Toronto’s dining scene is filled with decadent creations, so if you’re planning a personal chocolate crawl across the city, start with these eight standout restaurants.

What to try: The King’s Cake

The Toronto restaurant’s signature Thirteen‑Layer Chocolate “King’s Cake” is crafted in honour of King Louis XIII, making it a dessert fit for royalty (or any chocolate lover who wants to dine like a royal). Indulge in layers of rich chocolate, 64 per cent Guayaquil ganache, hazelnut-chocolate buttercream and a final flourish of vanilla ice cream with warm chocolate sauce. The restaurant is perched on the 31st floor of The St. Regis Toronto, so you can enjoy your dessert alongside a stunning skyline view. 325 Bay St.

What to try: Chocolate Hazelnut Pie

This downtown gem serves up a decadent chocolate hazelnut pie! Savour a mixture of graham crust, Nutella chantilly, caramelized feuilletine and toasted hazelnuts. It’s indulgence at first sight — and not bad for $20. 1 Richmond St. W.

What to try: Flourless Chocolate Cake

This dark, rich, neighbourhood fave is dense and delicious (similar to a brownie), served with crème fraîche, toasted almonds and brandy-honey-lemon poached apricots. 202 Dovercourt Rd.

What to try: Chocolate Espresso Crunch

Can’t decide between a nightcap or dessert? Have both with the Chocolate Espresso Crunch. It delivers a decadent chocolate ganache topped with feuilletine espresso chantilly, vanilla-infused sea salt and a Canadian whisky reduction. 99 Queen St. E.

What to try: Chocolate Mousse Cake

End your meal with a tasty chocolate mousse cake, complemented by coffee ganache, almond praline and fresh fruit. The dining room and lounge overlook King West, so you’ll also have a stunning view of the downtown core. 350 King St. W., 2nd Floor

What to try: Cast Iron Cookie

Head over with a partner as this decadent cookie is meant for two (of course, you can also go at it solo). Sink your teeth into a warm, gooey chocolate chip brownie skillet with salted caramel and a scoop of (often vegan) vanilla ice cream. 111 Princes’ Blvd., 2nd floor

What to try: Nanaimo Mousse Pie

The Wren has reimagined the classic Nanaimo bar as a silky mousse pie! Think silken dark chocolate tofu mousse, cashew custard filling, and an Oreo cookie crust with toasted coconut on top. 1382 Danforth Ave.

What to try: “Chocolat” Dessert

This North York fine-dining restaurant is rooted in classic French fare, and offers the most tempting “chocolat” dessert: a beautifully crafted chocolate pastry by Chef Ridvan Karamuk! This decadent dessert is filled with layers of hazelnut and a side scoop of praline ice cream. Expect warm, silky and nutty flavours in this opulent pastry. 4150 Yonge St., North York