This Toronto hotel is serving a $500, 50-layer gold cake for TIFF50 — and only six slices exist

The Toronto International Film Festival returns this September, and for its 50th anniversary, the city is going all out. Nearly 300 films will screen between September 4 and 14 for TIFF50, with Colin Hanks’ John Candy: I Like Me kicking things off on opening night. But it’s not just the red carpets drawing the spotlight — one of Toronto’s most glamorous dining rooms are serving their own blockbusters.

The St. Regis Toronto, the city’s tallest hotel and a magnet for visiting celebrities, is marking TIFF50 with a menu that’s both decadent and theatrical. Louix Louis, the hotel’s 31st-floor restaurant known for its grand whisky bar and breathtaking views, has taken its signature 13-layer King’s Cake and gone full sequel. For the festival, it’s been reimagined as a towering 50-Layer King’s Cake, with each tier representing a year of TIFF history, finished in edible gold. Only six slices exist, at $500 a piece making this easily the most exclusive dessert in town.

The festival-inspired menu doesn’t stop there. Guests can order a 50oz Australian Wagyu Tomahawk, flambéed tableside and priced at $1,500 for two to four diners, or splurge on a $250 Ossetra caviar and cocktail pairing dusted with gold flakes. There’s even a festival-ready Black Tie & Gold Dust cocktail — a jet-black mix of tequila, Kahlua and Amaro Montenegro, served with shimmering gold accents.

Downstairs, the Astor Lounge is marking TIFF week with a “Golden Premiere” afternoon tea and daily champagne sabering — yes, with an actual sword — bringing a little extra sparkle to an already sparkling festival.

