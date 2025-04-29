The best places to see spring flowers in Toronto

From waves of pretty tulips in every kind of colour to dreamy Sakura groves and charming garden nooks, experience the very best of spring in Toronto with our list of the top places to spot May flowers. From Cabbagetown to the Islands and everywhere in between, delightful garden blooms are just a stone’s throw away. So go ahead — feast your eyes and feed your soul. Spring is finally here.

Around the corner from St. Lawrence Market, discover a delightful garden in the heart of Old Town. Situated on the grounds of St. James Cathedral, this Victorian-era garden has been revitalized several times over the decades while maintaining its historic charm. In the spring, stop by to admire colourful flowers, including many tulips.

The place to be for outdoor lovers at any time of year, the Toronto Botanical Garden (TBG) is a sprawling space that seamlessly connects to the city’s ravine trails and embraces the old estate grounds of Edwards Gardens. Throughout May, tour the grounds with a small group or explore the garden at your own pace, spotting tulips, daffodils, fern leaf peonies and more. In June, join the TBG for Through the Garden Gate: Hogg’s Hollow, one of Toronto’s largest tours of private residential gardens.

Drawing downtown garden enthusiasts to its elegant glass conservatory since 1910, Allan Gardens is a green refuge throughout the year. Meander the greenhouse’s serene stone paths flanked with ponds and climatized blooms, or explore the buds of May at the outdoor Children’s Conservatory and Edible Garden.

Spanning 161 hectares of gardens, parkland, woods and wetlands, High Park is a delight. From the fully restored Victorian garden at Colborne Lodge to the pollinator garden and beyond, over 10 curated flower and plant gardens are available for exploration — including the famous Japanese cherry blossoms that bloom like a powder pink dream every spring.

High on a hill overlooking the city, Casa Loma is a sight like none other. Steeped in legend, this iconic castle has a delightful garden spanning five acres. From neatly kept tulip and daffodil beds to the Rhododendron grove or wildflower woodland trail, exploring Casa Loma’s ornate parterre gardens is the perfect springtime stroll.

One of the most charming places in the city, Riverdale Farm has been delighting visitors of all ages for generations. Stroll the woodland footpath, say hello to the horses of Francey Barn, and come upon a bountiful spring garden surrounding the original farmhouse and trails.

With serene winding footpaths and pretty views of the harbour, the Toronto Music Garden is a welcome refuge in the bustling city. Hosting horticultural tours and concerts throughout the warmer months, this unique green space was inspired by the music of Bach. In May, the garden comes alive in a symphony of spring colours and cherry blossoms.

Etobicoke’s expansive Centennial Park is an exceptional spot to unwind amid picturesque scenery on a warm day. With three impressive conservatories to explore, you’ll enjoy everything from tropical plants to cacti and specialty blooms. Throughout spring, seasonal displays of tulips, daffodils, hydrangeas and lilies delight the senses.

There’s nothing lovelier than a spring day meandering the Beaches. At Kew Gardens, discover a rich canopy of mature trees and picnic-perfect lawns. For flower lovers, visit the Gardener’s Cottage – a quaint turn-of-the-century house tucked in the park’s southeast corner. Here, a storybook-like garden provides a charming display of tulips, pansies and hydrangeas.

On Centre Island, visit the Franklin’s Children’s Garden for a verdant interactive space where early blooms and pollinator plants thrive — or explore the elegant floral displays along the Avenue of the Islands Gardens. For further springtime delights, meander the village footpaths of Wards Island and come upon lovely front gardens in full bloom.

For Toronto’s best hidden gardens and green spaces, click here.