The best places to see cherry blossoms in peak bloom around Ontario

Spring in Ontario isn’t just a season — it’s a spectacle. For a fleeting few weeks between late April and early May, the province is draped in delicate clouds of pink and white as cherry blossoms burst into bloom. Whether you want to stay close to the city or venture out, Ontario has some stunning spots to take in the magic.

Thanks to the Sakura Project, thousands of these pastel trees have been planted across Ontario, turning parks and green spaces into storybook settings. But timing is everything. One warm spell, and they’re gone in a breath, making the hunt for the perfect pink canopy all the more exhilarating.

Catching cherry blossoms at their peak is a game of patience, strategy, and a little bit of luck. The bloom window is short — just four to ten days—and entirely at the mercy of the weather. With Toronto’s resident cherry blossom tracker, Sakura Steve, currently predicting a late April to early May bloom thanks to the colder than usual weather, when the petals start popping, you’ll want to be ready. Here’s where to catch Ontario’s most breathtaking cherry blossom displays before they vanish into the spring breeze.

Toronto and the GTA

Who says you can’t be a tourist in your own city? Whether you’re chasing the perfect picnic spot or just looking to add a little romance to your morning walk, these are the best places to catch the blooms before they vanish.

Edwards Gardens, Toronto

A little more refined, a little less crowded — this North York oasis is adjacent to the Toronto Botanical Garden and features blossoms near the water fountain and courtyard.

Centennial Park, Etobicoke

With 500 trees, this is Ontario’s second-largest cherry blossom collection. For the best views, head northeast of the Centennial Park Conservatory or stroll along Rathburn Road and Centennial Park Boulevard.

High Park, Toronto

The OG of Toronto’s cherry blossom scene. With trees gifted by Tokyo in 1959 and more added through the Sakura Project, this is the largest collection of blossoms in the city. It’s also the busiest — so expect crowds, camera flashes and restricted vehicle access during peak bloom.

Exhibition Place, Toronto

If High Park feels more like a music festival than a tranquil stroll, head to Exhibition Place. The blossoms near Princess Margaret Fountain and Princes’ Gate deliver all the beauty with a fraction of the foot traffic.

Trinity Bellwoods Park, Toronto

The city’s favorite hipster hangout isn’t just for picnics and off-leash dogs. At the south end of the park, 70 Sakura trees bloom against the backdrop of the CN Tower. Bring a blanket, a book and your best flannel.

Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, Toronto

Blink and you might miss it, but the cherry trees surrounding the parking lot of this cultural centre make for a hidden-in-plain-sight floral moment.

Kariya Park, Mississauga

A pocket of Japan in the heart of Mississauga, this serene garden boasts over 300 cherry blossom trees. If you’re looking for peak tranquility, this is your spot.

Joyce Archdekin Park, Brampton

A quiet contender in Brampton, this park is home to 70 Sakura trees gifted by Japan. Less crowded, more peaceful, just as stunning.

Birkdale Ravine, Scarborough

With 40 trees gifted from Sagamihara, Japan, this hidden gem in Scarborough is perfect for those looking to avoid the usual cherry blossom chaos.

Ottawa

Head to the nation’s capital for a spring scene worthy of a postcard. Ottawa might be best known for its tulip festival, but come late April, the city’s cherry blossoms steal the show. Whether you’re strolling along the historic Rideau Canal or taking in the pink blooms against Parliament Hill’s skyline, these spots prove that politics isn’t the only thing in Ottawa that’s seasonal.

Rideau Canal

Few things feel more quintessentially Canadian than a scenic walk along the Rideau Canal. Lined with cherry blossoms, you have your pick of multiple viewing spots, you can take your pick of picturesque bridges and waterfront paths for the perfect springtime stroll. Check out Laurier Avenue Bridge, Flora Footbridge and the Glebe neighbourhood for the best views.

Dominion Arboretum

At 25 hectares, this section of the Central Experimental Farm is basically a floral playground. With a mix of magnolia, crab apple and cherry trees, it’s an explosion of color when spring arrives. Bonus: the variety of blooms means you’ll have something pretty to see even if you mistime peak cherry blossom season.

Confederation Park

A National Historic Site with a small but stunning grove of cherry trees on its east side, it’s a great downtown stop if you’re looking to squeeze in some blooms between brunch and a museum visit.

Major’s Hill Park

Cherry blossoms and tulips in one spot? Major’s Hill Park delivers a double feature of spring florals, all with the stunning backdrop of Notre Dame Cathedral. If you want your cherry blossoms with a side of classic Ottawa views, this is the place to be.

Niagara

Cherry blossoms and cascading waterfalls? Talk about a picture-perfect spring escape. The Niagara Region isn’t just home to one of the world’s most famous natural wonders — it also boasts some of Ontario’s most scenic cherry blossom spots. Whether you’re pairing your blooms with wine country views or a riverside stroll, these spots will make your springtime getaway feel downright poetic.

Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens, Niagara

Just minutes from the Falls, this 99-acre garden paradise offers a dreamy cherry blossom display near its entrance in mid to late May. Explore the Victorian rose garden, herb garden and scenic trails for a full floral experience.

Queenston Heights Park, Niagara-on-the-Lake

This historic park isn’t just about breathtaking views — it’s also home to cherry trees that bloom near the Laura Secord Monument and Queenston Heights Restaurant. A perfect stop for history buffs and blossom seekers alike.

McFarland Park, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Nestled along the Niagara River Recreation Trail, McFarland Park is a hidden gem for springtime blooms. The cherry blossom trees near McFarland House and its charming tea room make for an elegant, picture-perfect setting — ideal for an afternoon escape from the city.

Hamilton and Halton

If you’re looking to chase cherry blossoms with a dash of sophistication and a sprinkle of nature, Hamilton and Halton have just what you need. From formal gardens to lakeside strolls, these cities are home to some of the most charming cherry blossom spots, offering a perfect blend of urban beauty and serene landscapes.

Royal Botanical Gardens, Burlington

This sprawling garden paradise is a must-visit for cherry blossom lovers, offering a variety of scenic gardens to explore. While cherry blossoms bloom at various spots throughout the gardens, it’s the Rock Garden and Laking Garden that really steal the show in springtime.

Gage Park, Hamilton

Behind the Tropical Greenhouse, Gage Park hosts a beautiful collection of Sakura trees. These blossoms make for a peaceful spring escape right in the heart of Hamilton, offering a quiet spot to connect with nature.

Spencer Smith Park, Burlington

This waterfront park, with its Japanese-inspired garden, is home to a grove of cherry blossom trees gifted from Itabashi, Japan. It’s the perfect spot for a relaxing day by the water, with the soft pink blooms as a stunning backdrop.

Gairloch Gardens, Oakville

Elegant formal gardens, a peaceful pond and meandering walking trails make Gairloch Gardens a perfect spot for cherry blossoms. Whether you’re admiring the blooms or taking in the surrounding beauty, this park is a springtime sanctuary.

Bayfront Park, Hamilton

Sakura trees donated by Japan line the entrance pathway of Bayfront Park, welcoming visitors with their delicate pink flowers as you approach the waterfront. It’s a charming start to your day of blossom-seeking in Hamilton.

Guelph

Guelph may not always be the first city that comes to mind when planning a cherry blossom excursion, but this charming town has a lovely surprise in store for bloom enthusiasts. Head to the University of Guelph’s Arboretum, where you’ll find a peaceful haven of cherry trees.

The Arboretum

As spring settles in, the University of Guelph Arboretum, spanning 400 acres, comes alive with a colorful display of Sakura cherry blossoms. Snap some photos and then enjoy a nature-filled afternoon exploring plant collections, gardens, natural woodlands and meadows.