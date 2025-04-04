High Park cherry blossoms on track for timely bloom this month

The gorgeous pink and white cherry blossoms at High Park are expected to bloom on time this year between late April and early May (this despite the erratic spring weather Toronto has experienced in recent weeks).

Sakura Steve, aka Steve Joniak, made his first visit of the year to High Park early last month and was pleasantly surprised to see many new cherry blossom trees planted throughout key areas of the park. As of Thursday, Joniak says that the cherry blossom buds are progressing steadily — they’re now in Stage 2 of their development, where we can see larger, rounder buds with bright green and yellow tips!

The on-and-off rain may seemingly be a damper, but it plays a crucial role at this stage of the cherry blossoms’ lifeline.

“As rain also continues to dominate the forecast, it is a vital part of the development cycle and will help keep things on track for a normal end of month blooming schedule,” Joniak said.

Toronto’s history with cherry blossoms dates back to April 1, 1959, when the Japanese ambassador to Canada presented the city with 2000 Japanese Somei-Yoshino Sakura — a gift to Torontonians for their support of Japanese Canadian refugees after WWII.

Many of the trees were planted along High Park Trail around Grenadier Pond, which today has the most impressive grove of Sakura–cherry blossom trees in the city!

Cherry blossom-themed dishes and cocktails

If we needed another sign that cherry blossom season is almost here, some Toronto restaurants are boasting blossom-themed menus! Until May 31, Aburi Tora in North York is featuring five cherry blossom-inspired items, including Sakura Dai and Cherry Sea Bream. The popular Sakura Cola and Sakura Mochi are also coming back for this special duration!

From April 1 to 30, Minami Toronto is offering delicate flavours and ingredients that evoke the essence of cherry blossom season — think cured Sakura flower, strawberry, ume, and floral notes like elderflower and rose. Try a Sakura Hokkaido Scallop Crudo topped with Sakura flowers or a four-piece Sakura Roll with spicy shrimp, sockeye salmon, sakura tempura bits, and hanaho. Toast the spring season with a cherry blossom cocktail, like a Sakura Spritz (Rosé wine, St-Germain, cranberry and elderflower tonic) or a Soho Sour (Soho lychee liqueur, butterfly pea tea–infused gin, cranberry, lemon and egg white). Click here for the full menu.