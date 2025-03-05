American bourbon is out, here are the Toronto craft distilleries changing the game

Toronto’s distilling roots run deep, tracing back to the 19th century when the Distillery District housed North America’s largest distillery. Fast forward to today, and the city boasts a thriving craft spirits scene, producing everything from gin to rum. With recent changes at the LCBO that removed U.S.-made alcohol from shelves, local distilleries have become even more vital.

Here are some of the best local distilleries you need to know about.

Nickel 9 Distillery

Nickel 9 Distillery has become a staple in Toronto’s craft spirit scene since opening in 2017. Located in the Junction, this small-batch distillery has earned a reputation for its premium spirits, including their signature Island Diaz Spiced Rum, which even made an appearance on Dragons’ Den in 2022. With a focus on quality and creativity, Nickel 9 offers a variety of experiences, from their popular monthly Flight Night, featuring cocktails, food and live music, to immersive distillery tours where you can taste everything from their Northern Temple Vodka to their ultra-premium Gilded Temple Brandy. For those looking to master the art of mixology, their hands-on cocktail classes teach the craft of making seasonal cocktails with their premium spirits.

Spirit of York Distillery Co.

Spirit of York is located in Toronto’s Distillery District, an area known for its rich history in alcohol production dating back to the 19th century. The distillery is committed to crafting premium spirits, including gin, vodka, whisky and aquavit, using locally sourced ingredients and state-of-the-art distilling equipment. The team at Spirit of York prides itself on transparency and quality, ensuring every bottle is crafted with precision. Visitors can explore the distillery through guided tours or enjoy a hands-on experience with the Make-Your-Own Gin Master Class.

Reid’s Distillery

Opened in 2019, Reid’s Distillery is known for producing high-quality, small-batch gins crafted with Canadian wheat and wild-foraged botanicals. Their Signature, Spiced and Citrus gins have earned recognition, including gold at the World Gin Awards. The distillery offers a variety of experiences, such as a behind-the-scenes tour, a guided gin tasting flight and cocktail classes. Add in their Reid’s Concert Series, featuring live music alongside top-tier drinks and it’s clear why this spot is quickly becoming a go-to for those looking to explore more than just a drink.

Last Straw Distillery

Last Straw Distillery, based in Vaughan was founded by Don DiMonte in 2016 after he transitioned from working in the family construction business to pursuing his passion for whisky. The distillery operates on a grain-to-glass philosophy, crafting a wide variety of spirits in small batches, including Gin Twenty-One, Blackstrap Rum and Dark Side Moonshine. Each product is meticulously created in-house, from mashing to bottling, with a focus on quality and hands-on production. In addition to their own spirits, Last Straw also offers custom distilling services, creating bespoke spirits for private labels, events and collaborations with other distilleries.

North Spirit Distillery

North Spirit Distillery crafts small-batch spirits from start to finish, controlling every step from fermentation to distillation. Their lineup includes distinctive offerings like After Six Vodka, Old Kyiv Vodka and bold infusions such as Caribbean and Sweet Grass. With limited production, availability can be scarce, making their unique, high-quality products a must-try for those seeking something special.