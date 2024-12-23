10 restaurants where you can pop the bubbly on New Year’s Eve in Toronto

What better way to honour 2024 and welcome 2025 than with a grand feast? Restaurants across Toronto have big plans for New Year’s Eve, with prix fixe menus crafted specially for the occasion. Some are throwing parties and galas, while others are adding new menu items, but they are all promising the same thing — to end the year on a bang.

Here are the top restaurants in Toronto for New Year’s Eve dinner.

Black + Blue Toronto

Instead of looking too far into the future, head back in time to a masquerade gala at Black + Blue. A red carpet entrance, black and gold décor, a “smart and elegant” dress code, and a sea of guests means this will be one of the most sumptuous evenings in the city. After the a la carte seating until 7:45 p.m. the Gala dinner commences from 8 p.m. onwards. For $150 per guest, the Gala menu lets diners choose from three options for each course, including wagyu tartare, lobster raviolo, roasted chicken ballotine and sushi , as well as vegetarian-friendly dishes.

Minami Toronto

DJ DevoDLive will provide the soundtrack for a New Year’s Eve spent at Minami Toronto. Guests can indulge in BC lobster roll, Japanese wagyu carpaccio, aburi sushi and oshi selection and a matcha strawberry parfait for dessert. A condensed à la carte menu will also be available alongside the tasting menu.

Miku Toronto Ring in the New Year at Miku with a one-night-only culinary masterpiece. Chef Junnosuke Fujikawa’s osechi-inspired kaiseki menu stars luxe dishes like Wagyu beef and aburi lobster tail bathed in dashi butter. Priced at $200 per person, the experience includes three seatings: the first offers à la carte and tasting menus, while the second and third spotlight the kaiseki feast exclusively. Book the NYE Experience to score complimentary sparkling wine — because bubbles make everything better. Plus, enjoy live music by the Chris Platt Jazz Trio for the perfect celebratory vibe. Daphne

Celebrate 2025 at Daphne with a decadent five-course dinner for $175. Enjoy choices like seared foie gras, snow crab, prime rib and lobster tail, with sides like truffle pomme purée and Comté cheese fondue. Top it off with a caramel hazelnut brownie or apple tarte Tatin, all while vibing to live DJ beats in an elegant setting. A perfect way to welcome the new year!

Reign

Reign supreme over New Year’s Eve with a luxe four- or six-course prix fixe menu showcasing French technique at its finest. Indulge in Creekside Farms Beef Wellington, truffled pomme purée, and carrot butter, perfectly paired with a rich glass of red wine. With seatings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., this is your chance to toast the year in style over house parties and nights on the town by indulging in a four- or six-course prix fixe menu crafted with French technique.

Epoch

Cocktails and snacks kick off the celebrations at an extravagant gala held at Epoch in The Ritz-Carlton. For $120, the earlier three-course meal are available for seating at 5pm or 7pm, with Chu Toro Tuna Tartare, Nova Scotia Lobster or Wagyu Short Rib, and Ice Wine Poached Pear on the menu. Then the grand evening even kicks off with the evening gala, where the five-course meal follows a mingling of cocktails and select snacks, while a saxophonist joins the DJ with joyous, relaxing backdrop to the evening. The night turns into an evening of luxury with a campaign toast and lively social scene. Gala reservations cost $175.

The Drake Hotel

The Drake Hotel is serving up dinner and a party to ring in 2024. The multi-course menu for the night includes oysters, shrimp and sorrel, lobster thermidor, beef wellington and opera cake, among many other items. For $125, the dinner reservation includes access to the iconic party in The Underground, featuring live DJs and special guests.

Wynona

East enders of the cities might prefer to stay a bit closer to home this New Year’s by getting a taste from a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurant. Wynona’s five-course New Year’s menu includes crown pasta, striploin, Paris Brest and more!. The dinner is priced at $125 per person.

Chotto Matte

Glitter and gold are taking over the dining room at Chotto Matte this New Year’s Eve. Unlike anywhere in the city, the Bay Street restaurant is serving up an exquisite Japanese-Peruvian feast with exclusive New Year’s Eve dishes. For one night only, indulge in a spectacular six-course dinner paired with a curated drinks package, a complimentary champagne toast and entertainment to set the mood. After dinner, keep the party going at the Countdown Cocktail Party — enjoy passed canapés, two signature cocktails, a midnight toast and electrifying beats from the live DJ starting at 9 p.m. Skylight