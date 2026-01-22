The world’s best pizzaiolo didn’t go to America first — He went to Toronto

When you think about Italian cuisine in Toronto’s food scene, it’s hard not to think of a spot opened by Liberty Entertainment Group. From DaNico to Don Alfonso, the group has helped shape the city’s idea of Italian cuisine —and now it’s taking that vision south, setting its sights on Miami.

This isn’t Liberty Entertainment Group’s first foray in Florida – Nick and Nadia DiDonato and the team opened Cibo in Miami well before other Canadian restaurants started taking the leap down south — but the newest restaurant, Francesco Martucci Miami, does mark a new chapter for the team. The restaurant’s namesake, Francesco Martucci, was crowned the world’s best pizzaiolo in 2025, making the partnership feel inevitable. Miami, with its strong Italian tourism ties and fast-growing food scene, proved to be seamless.

“The partnership with Francesco Martucci and Liberty Entertainment Group was a natural fit: both have roots in Italy and are obsessive about craft, quality, and hospitality at the highest level,” Nick Di Donato says. “It came together through mutual respect and a shared vision to bring truly world-class pizza to a global city, executed with precision and scale.”

Francesco Martucci Miami is located in the trendy Wynwood neighbourhood, most famous for its painted wall murals, and the area helped inform the design concept as well as the offerings. “Like Liberty Group’s Toronto venues, Martucci delivers uncompromising quality, design-forward spaces, and a premium guest experience. The difference is the Miami lens: bolder flavours, a more relaxed rhythm, and an atmosphere shaped by Wynwood’s creative, international crowd rather than Toronto’s urban formality,” Di Donato says.

“Guests can expect Martucci’s globally celebrated pizzas—exceptional dough fermentation, elite Italian ingredients, and meticulous technique — alongside elevated toppings and seasonal creations that reflect Miami’s energy while staying rooted in Italian tradition,” he adds.

And while the ultimate goal is to share Italian flavours, tradition, and passion with the world, Di Donato has noticed a difference, as well as some similarities, between the Toronto and Miami food scenes, having opened Martucci and many other popular eateries.

“Miami’s food scene is faster-moving, trend-driven, and internationally influenced, with guests eager to try bold, high-end concepts immediately,” he says. “Toronto is more traditional and loyal-driven, with longer build cycles — but both cities reward authenticity, excellence, and consistency at the top tier.”

Francesco Martucci Miami officially opened on January 16 at 10 NE 27th St in Miami.