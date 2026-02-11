From bean-to-bar to bonbons: Where Toronto is buying chocolate for Valentine’s Day

Toronto’s chocolate scene is having a major moment this month, and the hunt for the perfect box has led us from the cobblestones of the Distillery to the high-fashion halls of Yorkdale. Whether you’re looking for the artisanal grit of a bean-to-bar shop or the polished, hand-painted elegance of an Aline Nasseh bonbon, the city is practically dripping in cocoa.

Aline Nasseh (Holt Renfrew Pop-Up)

For the ultimate “treat yourself” moment, head to Holt Renfrew Yorkdale. Through February 28, Aline Nasseh is hosting an exclusive pop-up featuring her signature hand-painted bonbons.

The Highlight: The Limited Edition Valentine’s Collection. These aren’t just chocolates; they are “passports to flavour.”

The Vibe: High-end and exclusive. With flavours like the romantic strawberry & prosecco and the vibrant red velvet, these boxes are designed for the discerning palate. But hurry —these are limited-run gems.

SOMA Chocolatemaker

Located in the historic Distillery District, SOMA is the gold standard for bean-to-bar chocolate in Toronto.

The Highlight: TThe Cosmic Love Heart. This isn’t your average chocolate heart; it’s two hearts in one, weighing in at almost half a pound (perfect for sharing with someone you adore).

The Vibe: Industrial-chic and aromatic. The scent of roasting cacao beans hitting the cold winter air is enough to lure anyone inside.

Chocolat de Kat

If you believe we eat with our eyes first, Chocolat de Kat on St. Clair West is a mandatory stop.

The Highlight: : The “Pretty in Pink” Valentine’s Collection. These bonbons come in a shimmering holographic box that would make Elle Woods proud.

The Vibe: Playful, vibrant and artistic. Every piece is “dolled up” in pinks, whites and golds, making it the most photogenic gift on our list.

Stubbe Chocolates

Bringing German tradition to the heart of Toronto, Stubbe is the city’s longest-running family-owned chocolate shop.

The Highlight: The Smash Heart. Choose between a dark or milk chocolate shell, beautifully painted with coloured cocoa butter.

The Vibe: Old-world charm meets whimsy. It’s the perfect choice for a couple (or a group of friends) who want to “break” tradition together.

The Chocolate Messenger

If you believe that nothing screams romance quite like a classic heart-shaped box, The Chocolate Messenger is your go-to for customization.

The Highlight: Customized Heart Boxes. They specialize in chocolates shaped into tiny or big hearts that can be used as table settings or statement pieces for a Valentine’s dessert spread.

The Vibe: This is for the person who loves the nostalgia of Valentine’s Day. It’s elegant, thoughtful, and feels like a scene from a classic romance movie where the gift is as sweet as the sentiment.