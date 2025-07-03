This stunning park near Toronto has limestone cliffs, mystic caves & glacial bluffs

If you’re looking for the perfect nature escape this summer (without the long drive or cumbersome suitcase), there’s the hidden gem of Rockwood about a one-hour drive from Toronto that offers the perfect blend of outdoor adventure and Insta-worthy scenery.

The Rockwood Conservation Area is in the heart of Wellington County and is filled with towering limestone cliffs, mystic caves and some of the world’s largest glacial bluffs and potholes, dating all the way back to the last ice age!

Adventurers can seek out “The Devil’s Well” pothole near Richardson Creek. It plummets 13 metres deep and measures 6 metres wide across its top (so big enough to fit two buses side-by-side). The entry point lies along a blind valley that drops steeply from the bluff’s edge. It’s a bit of a trek to get to as the pothole isn’t part of a supervised hiking trail, but as it’s a permanent geological feature, you can view it year-round.

Make your way to the caves and discover beautiful formations like stalactites, flowstone and towering columns shaped over millennia! You can explore these limestone caverns until mid-October (bring a flashlight for safety).

Other natural wonders can be found on the two scenic hiking trails that run along both sides of the Eramosa River. The trails circle the reservoir, trailing across wooden boardwalks, along cliff edges and through the peaceful wetlands.

Or rent a canoe or kayak at the main beach and paddle through narrow channels and past rocky outcrops!

For a more laid-back day, the scattered picnic tables and barbecues make it easy to set up lunch with a view. Challenge your friends to a round of mini-golf while the kids explore the playground. Afterward, cool off at the sandy beach (just remember that there are no lifeguards on duty, so keep an eye on little swimmers!)

During the warmer months, Rockwood transforms into a camping hotspot. Stargaze by a roaring fire at one of over 100 campsites, including fully-serviced tent sites with hydro, water and septic hookups. Gather the family and head to the shared chalet-style pavilion overlooking the beach (a perfect spot for photos). Those who prefer the sounds of nature can book one of the radio-free campsites in Pineview.

Before heading home, grab a milkshake, ice cream or tasty treat at one of the onsite concession stands (a sweet way to end your visit!)

The conservation site is located at 161 Fall Street South, Rockwood, ON. For campsite bookings or more information, visit the GRCA camping reservation site. If you’re planning a weekend stay, consider arriving early or visiting on a weekday (visitor numbers are capped, and the area is super popular during the summer months).

