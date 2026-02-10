This charming Lake Huron village is packed with iconic beaches and unreal sunsets

Tucked along the shores of Lake Huron is a small-town escape with sunsets that turn the whole shoreline into the most scenic horizon. Southampton is about a three-hour drive from Toronto and makes for a picturesque road trip: you’ll pass rolling farmland and quaint small towns along the way before arriving in this gorgeous lakeside village.

It’s a classic Ontario resort-style town, so plan early for your spring and summer vacations. Upon arrival, head to a stunning, white-sand beach! Stroll the famous Southampton Boardwalk: the paved lakeside trail stretches along the beach from Millard/High St to the Long Dock area, with serene Lake Huron views and tons of spots to stop and watch the water. If you’re travelling with kids, the Long Dock beach access area also has a nautical-themed playground right by the sand!

Next, take a guided boat tour to Chantry Island, about a kilometre off Southampton’s shore. Access to the island is limited, so you’ll need to go by guided tour (and it’s totally worth it!) The island is home to the historic lighthouse and is a gorgeous spot to stroll through gardens and observe birdlife. Climb the 107 stairs to the very top of the lighthouse for the most amazing views, especially at twilight.

If you time your trip just right, catch the Marine Heritage Festival in late July, as well as the Artisans & Tastes Market on Fridays throughout the summer.

If you’re a culture buff, spend an afternoon at the Bruce County Museum & Cultural Centre and explore more than 20,000 artefacts and stories that help shape Bruce County’s history (it’s also a good way to add context to everything you’re seeing around town!)

Take a nature break by the Fairy Lake Trail: it’s an easy, 1 km pedestrian-only loop located right in the community’s core! A fountain splashes in the centre of the lake while the nature trail wraps around its perimeter. It’s especially pretty in warmer months, but the lake is still a beautiful (if icier) sight in the winter.

Of course, you’ll want to grab some grub! Southampton’s food scene is more laid back, think casual dining and post-beach eats. The Elk & Finch offers delicious fare inspired by the region, with everything from pastries to salads, pastas, and pizzas, using locally sourced ingredients. It’s located in a turn-of-the-century Southampton home, so you can enjoy the views and Lake Huron breeze from an outdoor balcony, or get cozy in the charming dining rooms. If you’re looking for a taste of home, The New Lighthouse Restaurant is a small, family-owned spot serving all-day breakfast and home-style meals year-round.

If you want something classic, Walker House is one of the best-known names in town! It’s a long-running, historic restaurant that’s been serving the community for over 100 years.

And yes, Southampton is a perfect warm-weather getaway, but if you’re looking for a quieter vibe, the area is just as gorgeous during the winter. If you’re a nature buff, visit MacGregor Point Provincial Park for snowshoeing, skating, cross-country skiing, and even yurt camping!

