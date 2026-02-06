This underrated small-town escape near Toronto has peak Valentine’s energy

The most romantic Valentine’s trips aren’t always the ones everyone’s posting about on socials, and this charming small town near Toronto is proof. Fergus is nestled in Wellington County, about 90 minutes from the city, and offers a quietly scenic alternative to Ontario’s more obvious getaways. The town is perched along the Grand River and is filled with stunning limestone buildings and riverside paths, making it perfect for romantic strolls at twilight. With Scottish roots dating back to 1833, it’s a little slice of Europe right in Ontario.

If you’re looking for a signature romantic walk for Valentine’s Day, head to Templin Gardens. The site sits tucked behind the downtown shops, perched on the edge of the gorge, and is carved into extensive limestone walls and steps that lead down to the Grand River (offering a breathtaking view of the rapids!).

Stroll hand-in-hand for a few minutes, and you’ll stumble upon the Kissing Stane memorial stone: this was the one local spot in the Victorian era where public displays of affection were tolerated. Legend has it that to be kissed while sitting on this stone will bring good luck! Next to the stone is a locally forged iron sculpture where you can seal your love with your own padlock (and take a few Instagram photos while you’re at it).

If you and your date are all about history and culture, head to the Wellington County Museum and Archives (about a five-minute drive from the downtown core). This National Historic Site was built in 1877 and is located in the oldest remaining rural House of Industry and Refuge in Canada! It’s open on Valentine’s Day, so you can explore thousands of historic images from Wellington County’s municipalities (it also makes for a warm indoor anchor between scenic walks).

For a caffeine stop, head to the Vault Coffee & Espresso Bar. It’s nestled in the historic Marshall Block in downtown Fergus, and was once home to the Imperial Bank (the space still features its original vault). It’s a local fave, and a great spot for a mid-afternoon coffee and something sweet.

For lunch, Fraberts Fresh Food is a great casual pick: the family-run market/deli serves made-to-order sandwiches, soups and ready-made meals (you can even pre-order special eats for Valentine’s Day). Or opt for something a little more wellness-oriented at the Red Door Restaurant (this hidden gem is located at the back of the Fountainhead Health Store). It overlooks the Riverwalk and is known for its selection of wholesome and healthy salads, sandwiches, paninis and wraps.

For an effortlessly romantic evening, head to the nearly century-old Fergus Grand Theatre, and then cap the night with a classic sit-down dinner. Tapavino Fergus is a swanky wine-and-tapas bar, while the Brew House on the Grand has some of the best wings in town.

Make sure to grab something on tap at The Outpost Bottle Shop before heading back to your hotel (Fergus offers tons of cozy overnight accommodations). The historic Breadalbane Inn is a beloved retreat featuring the acclaimed Scozia Restaurant, the cozy Fergusson Room Pub and welcoming suites (many with fireplaces and Jacuzzi tubs), while Best Western Plus and the nearby Elora Mill Hotel & Spa offer guests access to comfy stays and full-service spa services.

