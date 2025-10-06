Muskoka is absolutely peak fall colours right now, and here’s where to go to see it

Last week it was Algonquin Park, and this week Muskoka is officially 100 per cent fall colour change right now and a beautiful sight to see.

Every hill, every lakeshore, every winding road seems dipped in paint — reds so deep they look like embers, oranges that glow in the late-afternoon sun, and yellows that shimmer like liquid gold.

And the show isn’t over yet. From Oct. 10 to 19, the Golden Encore begins. Here, American beeches, birches, and poplars take the stage, bathing forests in rich bronze and golden hues. Unlike the maples, these trees thrive in open landscapes, creating sunlit pockets across Muskoka’s rugged terrain.

There are countless ways to experience Muskoka in its autumn glory. Whether you stay in a cozy cabin, a lakeside resort, or simply perch on a Muskoka chair to watch the sun turn the forests to fire, the region offers front-row seats at every turn.

Boat cruises from Dorset, Port Carling, Gravenhurst, and Bracebridge are a great way to take it all in both on the trees and shimmering in the water below.

For those willing to hike, quiet trails at Limberlost Forest, Georgian Bay Islands National Park, Huckleberry Rock, and Walkers Point show hidden corners of fall’s beauty with breathtaking views.

Our personal favourite is Huckleberry Rock near Milford Bay between Port Carling and Bracebridge, which is a short hike up a slab of the Canadian Shield to an incredible lookout.

Another gem is Torrance Barrens, which is so quiet and peaceful this time of year. And the colours are something to behold. There is a fantastic hike that loops around the lake, highly recommended.

Also try Hardy Lakes, which is a busy trail especially on the weekends, but drop-dead gorgeous.

Muskoka’s season also extends beyond the trees.

Stargazers can look up during Muskoka: Home of the Stars (Oct. 17–Nov. 8), which is a series of events all about observing the night sky. There is also the upcoming Bala Cranberry Festival, which happens every year on the weekend after Thanksgiving.