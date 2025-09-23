This serene provincial park with a tiny island is the perfect fall road trip from Toronto

If you’re looking for a serene, no-fuss autumn retreat surrounded by towering pine trees, granite outcrops and quiet lakes, then head to Hardy Lake Provincial Park in the heart of Muskoka. It’s a small non-operating park, so no camping, washrooms, or staffed facilities, just gorgeous trails that are perfect for hiking, boardwalks leading to a tiny island and a stunning open-sky backdrop.

The park is only a 15-minute drive west of Gravenhurst off Highway 169, so it’s easy to pair with a bakery stop in town or a sunset detour to Torrance Barrens!

If you’re coming from Toronto, it’s about a two-hour drive, making it the perfect distance for a one-day road trip if you’re looking to avoid resort crowds and busy campgrounds. Head out shortly after sunrise to enjoy early-morning light along the journey (and to secure a good parking spot once you arrive). You’ll drive past big-box plazas and flat fields as the city gives way to countryside, farmland and coves on the shore of Lake Muskoka. Make a pit stop in Gravenhurst at Oliver’s Coffee and taste their signature French Vanilla blend, or stop by Don’s Bakery in Bala for freshly-baked muffins.

Once at the park, park in the signed lot on Muskoka Rd. 169 and then head for the trails. For a more challenging hike, try the 9 km full lake circuit (about 2.5–3 hours) and stroll through classic Shield scenery, rocky shorelines and multiple boardwalk crossings. For an easier trek, the 3 km loop from the main trailhead takes about 45 minutes (keep in mind that the trails are pretty wet and muddy, so wear waterproof footwear). These paths are perfect for solo hikes, family outings or even dog walks (your four-legged friends must be leashed).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Palumbo (@explore.ontario)

Pack a lunch or some snacks and find a safe rock shelf along the lake to soak in the scenery (just make sure to pack up your garbage). Afterward, head to the nearby Torrance Barrens Conservation Area and Dark Sky Preserve (about a 10-minute drive from Hardy Lake) to explore its granite-bog landscape by day and dark-sky stargazing opportunities after sunset. If you can stay longer, the reserve offers some of the clearest celestial views in Ontario (and there are often free astro-tourism events).

If one day isn’t enough, then make it a weekend getaway and lodge at a cute inn or B&B in nearby Gravenhurst, Bracebridge or Port Carling.