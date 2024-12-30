Toronto’s 5 best new burgers spots of 2024

The Toronto burger scene is sizzling! A plethora of new burger joints has emerged in the city over the past year, offering a wealth of gourmet and budget-friendly options.

From mouthwatering smash burgers to delicious vegan patties, here are Toronto’s five best new burgers spots of 2024.

Elijah’s Automatic

Forget smash burgers—Etobicoke’s got something new on the grill. Elijah’s Automatic Flame Broiled, the latest venture from Shant Mardirosian, founder of The Burger’s Priest, has got a menu focused on in-house butchered and ground meats, flame-kissed to perfection. The star is the Automatic: a 6-ounce, flame-broiled burger topped with ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion (add bacon for extra flavour). The menu also features beef fat fries, chili cheese fries, charred chicken sandwiches and flame-broiled sweet potatoes stuffed with cheddar. For dessert, don’t miss Harry and Heels donuts, made by Mardirosian, paired with milkshakes, floats or soft serve. Located in a former law office, Elijah’s offers a moody, candlelit atmosphere with stained glass windows and neon signs — perfect for enjoying the nostalgia of a classic L.A. roadside burger stand.

Oklahoma Burger

Oklahoma Burgers has officially opened its Toronto location at King and Simcoe, bringing the city a taste of crispy-edged, onion-infused Oklahoma-style smash burgers. Known for their simple yet bold toppings, these griddle-smashed patties are made with thinly sliced onions mixed directly into the beef, delivering a sweet-savoury flavour and a perfectly crispy texture. The menu features classics like the cheeseburger, as well as indulgent options like the OJ Double with two patties, white cheddar, onion jam and garlic confit sauce, or the SHMAC Double with crispy fried onions, pickled pink onions, BBQ sauce and mayo.

Bindi’s Burgers

One of the city’s longest-running establishments is the new permanent home for an all-new late-night burger joint called Bindi’s Burgers. But they’re not serving up just any old smash burgers—the Indian twist is something you can’t find anywhere else. Launched as a pop-up last year, Bindi’s Burgers can now be found in the upstairs level of Little Italy’s Monarch Tavern, a space that houses a concert venue downstairs and pub upstairs. Guests can pick up the one-of-a-kind burgers to take away, or enjoy the atmosphere of the bar. he lamb and beef blend draws inspiration from northern Indian kabobs, where the two proteins unite for a flavour explosion. This mix offers a lighter alternative to a pure beef patty, allowing the meats to elevate each other’s best qualities. The burgers are cooked Oklahoma-style, with thinly sliced white onions pressed into the patty on the griddle, infusing them with a slight sweetness.

Zula Burgers

Zula takes classic comfort food and adds unexpected layers of flavour. While the bacon cheeseburger and truffle crunch are solid standbys, the real showstoppers are the signature creations. The Soujouk & avocado burger brings together bold Turkish sausage, beef bacon and rich avocado mayo for a smoky, savoury combo. Then there’s the shakshuka & goat cheese burger, a Mediterranean-inspired dish with roasted red peppers and a tangy garlic herb marinara that’s a refreshing twist on the traditional. Zula has that rare ability to make you rethink what a burger can be, and it does so effortlessly.

Happy Patty

If you’re looking to spice up your Queen West food adventure, Happy Burger, tucked away in the secret food alley at 615 Queen St. W, is the late-night burger haven you didn’t know you needed. The standout? The Happy Patty, a juicy 6oz beef patty layered with Canadian cheddar, fresh onions, pickles and their signature Happy Aioli — it’s comfort in a bun, but with a little something extra. For those looking to go bigger, the Loaded Burger, with fried chicken strips, beef bacon, mozzarella and jalapenos, takes things to a whole new level of indulgence. Not to mention, the Hawaiian Burger, topped with grilled pineapple and chipotle sauce, offers that perfect sweet-and-savory kick. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite or lingering to enjoy the vibes, Happy Burger is definitely one of Toronto’s best new burger spots of 2024!