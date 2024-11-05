A spot for Oklahoma-style burgers is opening on King Street west

Toronto’s no stranger to American eats, whether it’s deep-dish pizza, Texas BBQ or Philly cheesesteaks. Now, the city is getting ready to get a taste of Oklahoma-style smash burgers thanks to the aptly-named Oklahoma Burgers. Known for their crispy edges and simple, bold toppings, these griddle-smashed patties are sure to add a whole new level of excitement to the city’s burger scene.

In a recent Instagram post, the popular burger spot — currently with a location in Mississauga — dropped some exciting news: they’re opening a new location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Burgers (@oklahomaburgers_mississauga)

“New location alert: KING/SIMCOE COMING SOON,” the post reads.

Now you may be asking, what exactly is an Oklahoma burger? According to the restaurant’s website, “Oklahoma burgers, also known as onion burgers, are a burger style that originated in Oklahoma during the Great Depression.” Made with thinly sliced onions mixed directly into the beef patty and cooked on a griddle, the onions infuse the burger with a sweet and savoury flavour, all while creating a thin, crispy patty that’s served on a soft potato bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇨🇦 Mississauga Food Fanatics (@mississaugafoodfanatics)

In the US, regional burgers have their own thing going. In Alabama, the “Bama Burger” is piled with white sauce (tangy and mayo-based), pickles and onions. Over in California, In-N-Out’s “Double-Double” and “Animal Style” burgers are iconic, each with its own signature toppings and style.

Oklahoma Burgers’ Mississauga location has been flipping smash patties since late 2023, and the menu doesn’t disappoint. For a classic, go for the simple cheeseburger. But if you’re looking to level up, the OJ Double packs two 4oz patties, white cheddar, onion jam and garlic confit sauce. For maximum wow factor, try the SHMAC Double — two patties, white cheddar, pickled pink onions, crispy fried onions, mayo and BBQ sauce.

No word yet when the Toronto location will open, but keep an eye on the burger spot’s Instagram feed for updates.