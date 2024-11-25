Toronto’s newest secret food alley brings street eats to Queen west

Toronto’s Queen West has a new plot twist: The Food Alley, a once-empty lot that’s now your go-to for global eats and vibey street food. It’s part pop-up, part permanent hangout and all about keeping your stomach entertained.

With plans to eventually host more than a dozen vendors, Food Alley’s starting lineup is lean but loaded. Right now, five spots are serving up everything from delicious tacos to barbecue that plays with fire. Here’s what’s cooking.

Electric Cactus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Electric Cactus Tacos (@electriccactustacos)

Love tacos? Electric Cactus takes taco craft to a higher plane. With all-natural ingredients and meticulous attention to detail, these tacos are less grab-and-go and more “sit and savour.” Expect a fiesta for your senses, with fresh, punchy flavours that hit just right.

Burning Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burning Pizza (@burningpizza.toronto)

A family-owned spot serving pizza with soul. Burning Pizza is about more than melted cheese and crispy crust — it’s about bringing people together. Made with fresh, premium ingredients, each slice is a love letter to Toronto’s pizza scene.

Kani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KANI Food Snacks (@kanifoodsnack)

Asian fusion BBQ gets a street-food twist at Kani. Think smoky, charred meats and innovative marinades that blend tradition and modern vibes. This is BBQ that tells a story, and you’ll want a front-row seat (and a full plate).

Happy Patty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Patty (@thehappypatty_)

Say hello to your next burger obsession. Happy Patty is all about fresh ingredients, bold flavours and burgers crafted with care. Each bite promises a hit of happiness — no gimmicks, just really good food.

Creamland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creamland Toronto (@sj_creamland)

For the sweet tooths (or anyone who needs to cool off after all that spice), Creamland delivers creamy desserts featuring fruity flavours like strawberry, mango and pineapple. Perfect for a post-meal indulgence or a stand-alone treat, it’s dessert designed for pure joy.

The Food Alley is located at 615 Queen St. W.