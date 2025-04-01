Torontonians are going to get soaked this week during massive rainstorm

Just in time to welcome April, Torontonians can expect a soggy week ahead (but at least it’s not an ice storm). Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement on Tuesday morning for the city, warning of significant rainfall by midweek — about 30 to 50 mm+ worth.

“Locally higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms,” the advisory states. “With thunderstorms expected, rainfall amounts may exceed 50 mm over some areas, particularly over southwestern Ontario”.

Another week, another low pressure system. Special weather statements are in effect for much of the province for snowfall, freezing rain, and rain. A winter storm watch is in effect west of Lake Superior for significant snow. 🔗 https://t.co/NkohJB3bTB#ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/M5oIjpMuPz — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) April 1, 2025

Rain will begin Wednesday morning over extreme southwestern Ontario before reaching the Golden Horseshoe Wednesday afternoon. The storms will end by Wednesday night into early Thursday morning (travelling from west to east). The advisory also warns that localized flooding in low-lying areas could occur.

The advisory is kind of reminiscent of last weekend’s forecast, where major spring ice storms were predicted for Toronto. Although the actual storms turned out to be pretty uneventful in the area, more than half a million customers across the province were left without power due to the storm (and more than 280,000 homes and businesses are still without power as of publication).

Thankfully, Torontonians have a lot to look forward to in coming weeks. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, southern Ontario can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures throughout April and May! On Thursday, as the showers taper off in late morning, expect a sunny, windy afternoon with a high of 18 °C.

For information concerning possible flooding when the storms hit, check the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority for updates. Environment Canada also suggests that Ontarians continue to look out for alerts and forecasts issued by the agency and to post reports on X using #ONStorm.