A ‘potent’ spring ice storm will hit Toronto this weekend

Although temperatures will climb up to 11 °C in Toronto on Thursday, expect a sharp turn for Friday. Environment Canada is warning that a “potent” spring ice storm will likely hit parts of southern Ontario this weekend, including Toronto.

From Late Friday through Monday, we can expect about 5 to 15 mm of ice accrual from freezing rain, but amounts could even exceed 20 mm, leading to slippery surfaces, broken tree branches from ice build-up and potential utility outages from toppled utility poles.

“Confidence is increasing in a widespread, prolonged freezing rain event over portions of southern Ontario. The swath of maximum ice accretion is still uncertain at this point, but confidence is highest for areas of central and eastern Ontario between Parry Sound and Kingston” the special weather statement for Toronto notes.

The ice rain is expected to come in two rounds over the weekend — the first round will begin Friday evening and continue into Saturday. A break in the freezing rain is expected for most areas late in the day on Saturday into Saturday night before a second round of freezing rain begins.

On Monday, Torontonians can expect a high of 12 °C, though it’ll be mainly cloudy with light rain throughout the day. As we welcome April on Tuesday, temperatures will dip to 2 °C, before returning to a high of 12 °C on Thursday. For the following week, temperatures should remain stable, ranging between 2 °C and 9 °C.

Environment Canada suggests that Ontarians continue to look out for alerts and forecasts issued by the agency and to post reports on X using #ONStorm.