Upgrade your Canadian tuxedo with these fall denim fashion finds in Toronto starting at $54

There’s one jean-ius way to upgrade any outfit: a little bit of denim. From blazers to baseball caps and shoulder bags, Jeanne Beker has picked out every wash, stitch, cuff and hem of your autumnal denim dreams, whether you’re going Canadian tuxedo or western.

A. BOOTCUT JEANS

“I always love a bootcut: sexy on top, a little flare on the bottom. And I love the design on the legs.” TNT, SALE $352, 394 Eglinton Ave. W.

B. CROPPED TRENCH

“What a great hybrid between a jean jacket and a trench coat. It’s a great piece for layering.” Good Neighbour, $750, 1212 Yonge St.

C. BASEBALL CAP

A Toronto-made denim baseball cap sporting the letter of your choosing? Sign us up. Province of Canada, $54, 104 Ossington Ave.

D. BLOUSE

“This is a very unexpected, feminine blouse. I love the volume in it, and it’s nice and relaxed. Pretty irresistible styling with that bow at the neck and big cuff.” Erietta Boutique, $280, 320 Danforth Ave.

E. OVERALLS

A dark-wash, loose-fitting pair of overalls is a fall wardrobe staple — pair with a blouse and boots for a more fashion-forward look or a turtleneck for a cozy, Gilmore Girls-inspired vibe. Simons, $110, 3401 Dufferin St.

F. TRENCH COAT

Trust Toronto designer Hilary MacMillan to make a denim trench coat a cut above the rest — this faux fur-lined number is as stylish as it gets. Hilary MacMillan, $325, hilarymacmillan.com

G. BOOTS

Cowboy boots made of patterned denim are somehow classic and trendy, all at once. Steve Madden, $250, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

H. MIDI SKIRT

“I love the faded denim look of this. It would look great with a big, bulky sweater and a pair of high boots.” 6 by Gee Beauty, SALE $100, 6 Roxborough St. W.

I. SHOULDER BAG

“This hobo bag is really fun and just so irreverent. It looks like it’s made of a bunch of upcycled material — so playful and pretty roomy too.” Desigual, $249, desigual.com

J. BLAZER

“This is beautifully cut and just very classy and dressy.” Freda’s, $279, 45 Elm St.

K. JUMPSUIT

This dark-wash jumpsuit makes getting dressed easy — pull it on and you’ve got a built in Canadian tuxedo, ready to go. Good Neighbour, $148, 1212 Yonge St.

L. OVERSHIRT

“This is a pretty classic cowboy shirt. The yoke at the top has that western cut, and the stitching with the faded dark denim has that nice worn in look.” Good Neighbour, $255, 1212 Yonge St.

M. WIDE LEG JEANS

“This dark indigo always looks so dressy, and these are beautifully cut with the pleating in the front and the high waist.” Kotn, SALE $138, 148 Ossington Ave.

N. VEST

Pair this cropped vest with a mockneck underneath for a ’90s-inspired look or on its own for a night out — we love the simple lines of this design. Dutil Denim, $198, 704 Queen St. W.

O. DOG JACKET

Yes, even your furry friend deserves a jean jacket! This collared design from denim brand DL1961 is too cute. TNT, $75, 87 Avenue Rd.

