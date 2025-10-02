This is Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid’s go-to leather jacket and you can find it in Toronto

Fall’s forecast is calling for dramatic outerwear — fitted is out, oversized and roomy is in. Our resident fashionista Jeanne Beker has selected the best leather jackets gone large for a cosy-meets-cool fashion statement this season. Worn and loved by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, the oversized leather jacket trend is the perfect way to achieve that effortless model-off-duty look right in Toronto.

A. ’90S BLAZER

“This is a really durable, no-nonsense coat that’s very timeless and will last you forever.” TSC, $369.99, tsc.ca

B. TOTALLY TAN

“I love the patch pockets and zippers on the sleeves; this jacket has so many nice details.” Reformation, SALE $479, 87 Yorkville Ave.

C. BELTED MOTO

“This collar is so elegant, and it’s detachable so you get two looks.” By The Namesake, $3,045, 95 Florence St.

D. ’80S STYLE

“That espresso brown is a hot colour for fall. I love the oversized lapel and just the simplicity of the two-button closure. It’s so warm and cosy.” HiSO, $1,995, hiso.ca

E. CROPPED BIKER

“This is a great, fun, sporty little jacket. These oversized drop sleeves aren’t your usual kind for a moto.” Lamarque, $675, lamarquecollection.com

F. BETTER BOMBER

“This is a fun play on the bomber jacket with its oversized sleeves. It would look great with high-waisted pants!” Mala Boutique, $835, 2770 Dufferin St.

G. BUTTER ME UP

“This is such a beautiful jacket in a rich colour, and the floral lining is really pretty.” Ellie Mae, SALE $1,000, elliemaestudios.com

H. FAUX SHERPA

“This is a great little jacket. It looks nice and cosy, and I love the simple styling with this faux shearling.” Parpar Boutique, $185, 1569 Bayview Ave.

Men’s vintage edit

I. OLD SCHOOL COOL

“This is beautiful vintage Ralph Lauren, such a nice colour and simple styling.” I Miss You Man, $425, 63-E Ossington Ave.

J. RACING JACKET

“If you really want to make a flashy fashion statement, this is the one for you!” Throwback Vault, SALE $169, 550 Queen St. W.

