Popular Toronto vintage store is moving to NYC so they’re hosting a massive sale

One of Toronto’s most beloved vintage shops is packing up and heading down south. In Vintage We Trust is a cult-status brand that was launched online by Josh Roter and Chantal Varela in 2010 and has been operating out of its brick-and-mortar location in Parkdale since 2014. It has attracted vintage lovers of all kinds to the neighbourhood over the past decade, and celebrities including Matty Matheson have been known to frequent the shop.

Last week, the owners announced that they’ll officially be closing their doors at 1580 Queen St. W. at the end of July.

But all is not lost — they’ll be relocating to New York City! And before they do, they need some help clearing out their inventory before trekking across the country. Visitors to their Parkdale shop will enjoy up to 60 per cent off a sale section that has been expanded to include the accessory cabinet, all womenswear, the back extension of the shop, the kids rack, magazines, books and more.

“From the big smoke to the big apple! After 11 unforgettable years, we’re saying goodbye to the city that gave us everything…” the owners wrote in an emoji-filled post.

“Toronto wasn’t just where In Vintage We Trust was born — it’s where it grew, thrived, and became a part of something bigger than just clothes. From early mornings on Queen West doing window dressings, to late night restocks at the shop, every inch of this place is stitched into our story.

“The community, the conversations, the shared love of heritage and history — you made it real. Leaving isn’t easy…” the post continues, with the owners noting that they’ll never forget Toronto, but it’s time to turn the page.

The owners said they’re bringing the same mission to NYC: preserve the past, push vintage forward.

“Thank you, Toronto. You’ll always be home.”

The shop has evolved into a sort of cultural staple in the past decade, becoming the go-to place for everything from graphic tees and nostalgia-heavy items to streetwear, like this uber-rare 1940 Cleveland Rams sweatshirt, 90s-era, game-worn Ewings and old-school Patagonia garb.

It’s become the spot to shop for local creatives as well as celebrity collectors like actor-chef Matty Matheson and possibly even Drake (who follows the brand on Instagram).

Many expressed heartbreak in the comments about the Toronto closure.

“Congratulations,” Matheson wrote and hearted under the Instagram post.

“Ngl I’m so proud of yall but this breaks my heart!” another Insta user said. “I’ve been buying from IVWT since 2016! You’ll be so missed, but all the more reason to visit NY. blessed to have called in vintage my fave shop in Toronto.”

Vintage lovers still have a few more weeks to stop by the Queen West storefront. While you’re at it, check out these other vintage, flea and fashion market pop-ups across the city this summer!