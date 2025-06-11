The best vintage, flea and fashion market pop-ups in Toronto this summer

Whether your summer shopping vibe leans streetwear-style night market or antiques in a garden, Toronto’s got something for everyone. The city comes alive during the short warmer months, so why not take your shopping outdoors too! With pop-up flea markets, vintage show series and more, these are all the best spots to shop in Toronto this summer.

Where: 550 Bayview Ave.

Stop by Evergreen Brick Works every Sunday this summer for the Ontario Vintage Market, featuring curated antiques and second-hand finds under a stunning pavilion. Vendors at this market is known for their sustainably-focused products. The best part here is that, once you’re done shopping, you can snag a drink or a snack at the local food vendors and then wander the wildlife-filled marshes and Don Valley River Park just outside.

Where: TBD

A scrappy new addition to Toronto’s flea and vintage scene run by underrated vintage gem Coffee and Clothing, Hogtown Flea is returning for the first time this year on July 6. Last year’s summer markets included a vintage night market series, so we’re crossing our fingers for more of that this year. Either way, expect vintage and handmade clothing and goods, food, drinks and usually a unique experience or two that ranges from tattoos to workshops. The vendors at Hogtown are often more streetwear-focused, so you can guarantee you’ll spot the perfect vintage tee or denim cutoffs here.

Where: Multiple locations

The enduring queen of vintage markets is officially in its outdoor season. Taking over beautiful, sprawling outdoor spaces that have included the park at Queen and Shaw in past seasons, expect tunes and the perfect summer vibes. Next up: June 14 at The Well!

Where: 125 The Esplanade, south building under the big white tent

Considered the sister market to Hippie Market (and founded by one of its co-founders), Sunday Variety Market brought a welcome change to St. Lawrence Market in 2023. Taking over the space under the big white tent behind the foodie destination on select Sundays, while this is an all-seasons endeavour, we consider it a particularly summer-forward destination. With doors thrown open to the summer air all around the tent and vendors spilling over with vintage treasures, darling antiques and other incredible second-hand finds, see what all the fuss is about on June 15!

Where: Ashbridge Estate

It’s hard to beat the Toronto Flea when it comes to location — hosted in a wildflower garden on a heritage estate, it’s a perfectly picturesque destination for summer thrifting adventures. Visit on July 6 for antiques, art, vintage clothes and more.

Where: 216 Augusta Ave.

Running every weekend from May to October outdoors in a small alley just off of the main Kensington strip of Augusta Avenue, this charming little market is more than just a flea — enjoy treats from local vendors, handcrafted pottery and jewelry and other super summery finds.