Canada’s biggest vintage sale is happening in Toronto this weekend

As for the fashion, well, we’re talking true vintage here — clothing will range from the 1920s to the 1990s and beyond.

And if fashion isn’t your thing or your trying to clean out your closet before buying more, don’t worry — the vintage show will also feature antique goods, including kitchenwares, home goods, barware records, cameras, vintage art and more.

Featuring over 130 vintage vendors and shops and thousands of items, as Canada’s largest vintage sale, be prepared to spend some cash — it’ll be hard to stop by the pop-up without spotting something you love!

Vintage lovers, there’s a huge event happening in Toronto this weekend that you won’t want to miss! The Toronto Vintage Show is a mega pop-up sale featuring some of Canada’s top vintage sellers, and it’ll be a full 50,000 square feet of vintage finds and treasures that have been sourced by the top second-hand vendors in the country.

Take, for example, this Hudson’s Bay Company coat from the 1970s, available at Wild Thing Vintage. Canadians were devastated when the long-standing department store closed its doors permanently this year, and were desperate to snatch up any last blankets, pillows and more branded by the iconic HBC stripes. This coat is your chance to own a piece of fashion history!

For something a little more unique, all the way from the 1960s is this Christian Dior chapeau. Sourced by Toronto’s Nevada Rose Vintage, stop by the booth this weekend if you want to shop some furs as well!

Port Perry vintage clothing store Adawegamig is bringing a true one-of-a-kind find with them on the weekend: this embroidered Levi’s denim jacket from the 1970s. This purchase will come with its own bit of lore: it was made by a music fan in tribute to a local Toronto musician at the time.

Other gems you can expect include a 400-piece costume jewelry collection, all from the 1920s–1940s (courtesy of vendor Vintage J & J); rare early-2000s Japanese metal sunglasses that are difficult to find, thanks to incredible local company Opticianado Eyewear; and a snazzy collection of 1930s cotton day dresses at Svelte in Deco Vintage’s booth.

Local vendors such as Shop Feelings Vintage, Tell Them It’s Vintage and Vintage and the City are all set to showcase their best pieces there, so you can do a little tour of all of Toronto’s best second-hand shops, all in one place!

The show will take place from Sept. 20–21 at Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition Place, and admission costs $15 — but you can snag a discount on the website.