Toronto Comicon 2026 arrives this weekend and here’s everything you need to know

Toronto’s largest comic book event is back in town: for one epic weekend, Toronto Comicon will gather enthusiasts of comics, sci-fi, anime and more for what they call “the ultimate playground” for fans.

Taking over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the event will include an itinerary full of celebrity guests, shopping, cosplay and other exciting experiences.

Toronto Comicon is on from March 20–22. You can find tickets on sale now online. You can snag a full three-day ticket, or buy a single-day ticket for any of the three days. There’s also an option to upgrade your ticket for a premium experience.

Celebrity appearances at Toronto Comicon

Toronto Comicon never disappoints with celebrity guest appearances. This year you can expect to find loads of fun happenings in the event’s celebrity portion of the weekend.

Past appearances have included guests like actor Dante Basco, who has voiced characters like Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender and the title character in American Dragon: Jake Long.

This year, Comicon features A Conversation with Mara Wilson, the star of beloved childhood films Mrs. Doubtfire and Matilda, on Friday. She’ll return for another speaker series, Mara Wilson: Beyond the Spotlight on Saturday.

Other celebrity guests include Cary Elwes, who starred in the Princess Bride as well as the Saw movie franchise.

For the animated series fans, other appearances will be made by celebrities like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise voice actors Brian Tochi, Ernie Reyes Jr., Francois Chau, Kenn Scott and Robbie Rist.

Plus, you’ll get a chance to meet actors from Better Call Saul like Steven Ogg and JB Blanc.

Just be sure to obtain a Toronto Comicon pass, as it’s required for access to the Celebrity Autograph Area.

Other events and programming at Comicon 2026

There are a ton of events to look forward to at Comicon this year, and they don’t just include celebrity autograph signings.

While there will also be celebrity Q&As, as well as creators from comic books to meet, there will also be events like the Cosplay Competitions, as well as the Cosplay Red Carpet. Flaunt your outfit and have your photos taken, or just come by and take a peek at all the fun cosplay looks other fans have created.

There’s also a chance to participate in Cosplay Meetups, but make sure to check the schedule closer to the show for more details.

Plus, you’ll be able to have all-day access to Comicon’s Game Room. There will be free play and tabletop games.

Participate in workshops like Knitters Unite!, Pretty Heroes Button Making, Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons and more. There’s even a Sorting Hat Ceremony for Harry Potter Fans!

A new highlight this year is Heated Rivalry: The Panel, a part-panel, part-fan meet-up for those who are obsessed with the Canadian queer hockey romance (which is pretty much everyone).

How to get to Toronto Comicon 2026

Transit: Exit at Union Station, walk west on Front Street to the North Building, access the SkyWalk to enter the South Building OR when you reach Union Station, follow the SkyWalk to either the North or South Building.

Kids 12 and under can ride the GO transit for free. Riders can also transfer for free with one fare between GO Transit and TTC.

Car: From Toronto Pearson International Airport, take Highway 401 East to Highway 427 South. Follow Highway 427 South to the Gardiner Expressway.

To reach the North Building, exit at Spadina Avenue, proceed north on Spadina Avenue, and turn right on Front Street. Turn right on Simcoe Street then turn right into the garage.

To reach the South Building, exit at York Street. Proceed north two lights to Bremner Boulevard. Turn left on Bremner Boulevard. Turn left on Lower Simcoe Street then turn right into the garage.