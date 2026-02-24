The famous Muskoka cottage from ‘Heated Rivalry’ is now on Airbnb

If you’ve lived above ground at any point in the past three months, you’ve seen Heated Rivalry, meaning there’s one specific, ultra-romantic cottage that comes to mind when you hear:

“I’m coming to the cottage.”

And now, fans actually can.

The Canadian cottage that’s been played across over 10 million television screens globally and replayed countless times in our heads is officially opening for stays on Airbnb, giving viewers the chance to recreate some of their favourite Heated Rivalry moments for themselves.

If you grew up anywhere in Toronto or the GTA, you know what iconic lake this cottage is perched on, acting as the backdrop for Ilya Rozanov’s shallow water handstands. For those of you newer to Canadian cottage life, standing two hours outside the city hides a secluded pocket of Muskoka that’s home to the Barlochan Cottage: a modern sanctuary built for seclusion, respite and, most importantly, romance.

The home features three bedrooms, all stocked with king beds, and a refreshingly contemporary take on Canadian cottagecore. The combination of warm wood interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows mirrors the energy of our favourite on-screen rivals: all contrast, tension and undeniable chemistry. The kitchen follows suit, all honey-toned wood and soft natural light. The 2,500-square-foot four-season cottage was custom designed by Trevor McIvor Architect Inc — very accurate to Shane’s humble brag to Ilya that he had the place custom built.

Seize the opportunity and take your chance to recreate some of the show’s most memorable meals: the Hollanders and Rozanovs will find themselves toasting late night tuna melts or reheating a leftover burger from the evening BBQ, while the Kip and Scotts of the world may want to bring up some extra bananas and blueberries for those smoothies.

If you’re unfamiliar with Muskoka, consider this your official introduction. Located just a few hours north of Toronto, the region is a Torontonian summer staple. While most of our American neighbours find themselves on a sand beach, a true Canadian lives for summer nights on the rocky shorelines, pine forests and glassy lakes. A summer playground for over a century, Muskoka has long drawn celebrities, city escapers and anyone chasing that very specifically Canadian fantasy: barefoot mornings, dock sunsets and absolutely no email notifications.

Starting March 3 at 12 p.m. ET, guests can book the listing for only $248.10 CAD per night, and in true feel-good finale fashion, Airbnb is marking the launch with a donation to the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka, supporting local kids and families across the region.

So if you watched Heated Rivalry and wished you could listen to the calls of the “stupid Canadian wolf bird,” now’s your moment.