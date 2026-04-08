Toronto’s new purpose-built rental community offers major amenities and a rewards program

A brand new purpose-built residential community in Toronto is making the renting lifestyle more appealing than ever — now, you can secure a stable, stylish and modern new home and, with it, a whole host of wellness and community-focused amenities and a one-of-a-kind rewards program.

SVNTY, named after its address at 70 Ordnance St., is move-in ready and focused on providing sophisticated and comfortable homes that are built for urban living. Each suite is thoughtfully designed, featuring refined finishes, open concept layouts, sun-filled spaces, sleek kitchens, closets that can actually accommodate your full wardrobe, in-suite laundry and technology-integrated front door access. Many homes also include private terraces and balconies for indoor-outdoor living.

The new rental community is also offering an innovative new program with its launch: the SVNTY Rewards Program. Feel like a part of a true community by receiving a complimentary one-year membership to Altea Active, up to two months of free rent, a $1,000 referral bonus opportunity and even priority access to events and experiences. SVNTY wants residents to stay for the long-term instead of quick turnover, and so tenants who renew for 12 months after their first year will receive a gift card valued at 1 per cent of their previous year’s rent and a tree planted annually in their name. You’ll also be guaranteed a maximum of 2.5 per cent on your second year’s rent.

Of course, one major perk of renting is the potential for amenities — and SVNTY is taking that to another level. Treating amenities as an extension of your home with the goal of fostering social connection, community and wellness, Level SVN features a large fitness room, dedicated yoga and stretch studio, co-work space and outdoor terrace. If you dream of inviting friends and family over, hosting holidays or having a big birthday bash, don’t let the size of your home limit you: there are multiple spaces for residents to host gatherings, including a social lounge located inside the SVN dining room, with plenty of seating and a spacious entertaining kitchen. On LVL 34, get cozy in the Fireside Lounge, wind down in the social Wine Lounge, seek entertainment in the Screening Lounge and Games Room and remind yourself why it’s so amazing to live in the city on the Skyview Terrace — where you’ll enjoy breathtaking lakefront views of Toronto. And SVNTY hasn’t forgotten your furry friend; there’s a pet spa and outdoor pet run so that the whole family feels included and cared for here.

Located right at the gateway of Liberty Village, living at SVNTY means being steps from the city’s best restaurants, cafés and shops, convenient transit, tranquil green spaces and waterfront trails. The neighbourhood is known for its brunch scene, with favourites including Mildred’s Temple Kitchen and SCHOOL Restaurant. You’re also minutes from BMO Field and Coca-Cola Coliseum, meaning summer plans will fill up fast with Toronto FC games, concerts and eventually, visits to the CNE. The new development is also just south of bustling King Street West, where nightlife thrives in Toronto — try moody cocktail bar Isabelle’s, bonafide nightclub Lost & Found or the always-busy Paris Texas.

SVNTY represents a new frontier for refined city living, one that prioritizes community and building homes for Toronto residents looking for a long-term rental lifestyle. The team behind the new residential community even decided to turn SVNTY into a permanent art exhibit with a theme of women artists — live here and you’ll be greeted by curated works from 25 Canadian female artists throughout the lobby, amenities and communal spaces.

Pursue your own dream of elevated urban living; you can book an appointment and take a tour of the space yourself by visiting rentsvnty.com.