These are the best places to go tobogganing in Toronto

Whether you’re after a slow crawl down a beginner hill or would rather speed down a slippery slope, you won’t have to go far to find a great tobogganing spot in your Toronto neighbourhood.

Instead of going into hibernation the next time the city is hit with an icy blast of snow, bundle up, grab your sled or inner tube and head for the hills. And while the city has banned tobogganing at some of Toronto’s most popular hills (bye, Trinity Bellwoods!), many of the city’s best spots are still available.

Riverdale Park East and West

550 Broadview Ave./375 Sumach St.

Featuring not one but two epic hills connected by a bridge, Riverdale Park is known to be the premiere spot in the city to get your slide on. The east side offers unobstructed views of the Toronto skyline and a tobogganing slope that is both wide and steep, while the west may be more suited for a younger crowd, with a gentler hill, ideal for novice riders.

Bickford Park

400 Grace St.

Christie Pits Park is conveniently located across from the Christie subway station, so head over to adjoining Bickford Park, which is a great choice for parents with smaller children who don’t quite feel the need for speed just yet. While Christie Pits offers three different hills for every skill level, keep in mind that’s technically illegal to toboggan in Christie Pits (though the experts will tell you that that pesky “No tobogganing” sign put up by the city is just to avoid any liability on their part). You can check out the city’s “official” list of tobogganing hills here.

Adams Park

2 Rozell Rd.

Great ready to barrel down one of the many picture-perfect snowy hills at this Scarborough park. Located near Port Union and the 401, younger sledders will enjoy the picnic area and playground and for the more adventurous, the hill is lit each night until 10:30 pm.

Withrow Park

725 Logan Ave.

Located in the east end just south of Danforth between Logan and Carlaw Avenues, the medium-sized hill at Withrow Park is both steep and short, which makes it suitable for tobogganers of all ages. Don’t forget to bring your skates, as the park also boasts an outdoor rink so you can get all your winter sporting done in one location.

Centennial Park

256 Centennial Park Rd.

When the snow starts to fall, sledding fanatics head to this massive park located in northwest Toronto. The hill features a super steep incline for hard-core thrill-seekers, so it’s probably a good idea to leave the kiddos at home.

Linus Park

125 Seneca Hill Dr.

For the night sledders, this hill in North York is lit up at night, making it the perfect place for those spontaneous toboggan trips. The hill isn’t that steep, so this spot is also an ideal (and popular) place for families in the neighbourhood looking for something fun to do on the weekend. Frequent visitors will note that the expansive layout minimizes the risk of slamming into anything, which is often front of mind for worried parents. And with beautiful views of the Toronto skyline, you’ll want to keep tobogganing even when your toes start getting cold!

Cedarvale Park

443 Arlington Ave.

Bring your skates and get ready to slide down a hill that’s just the right size. This is a popular sledding park that is worth a try at least once. The outdoor skating rink at Cedarvale Park is also a great option when you’re tired of sledding.