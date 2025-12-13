The best places to see holiday lights in Toronto

One of the most magical parts of the holiday season is experiencing the dazzling Christmas lights! Toronto is one of the best cities in the world to witness holiday light displays — it’s filled with iconic locations displaying everything from traditional lights to interactive art installations. To help guide you to the most charming displays, here are some of the most enchanting spots around Toronto to see Christmas lights.

The square is one of the most perfect spots to experience the magic of the holiday season! The beloved Cavalcade of Lights is a free event that transforms City Hall and its surroundings into a dazzling winter wonderland filled with a brilliant display of lights, a towering Christmas tree, a skating rink bathed in lights, winter solstice celebrations, and international lantern, fire and light festivals! From Nov. 29, 2025, to Jan. 7, 2026. 100 Queen St. W.

Located just 20 minutes outside Toronto in Vaughan, Holiday Nights of Lights is a fully outdoors festive adventure running until Dec. 24. Featuring a 5,000-square-foot sparkling lighted maze, a gourmet hot cocoa and snack bar and Après-Shop, a cozy winter escape filled with shopping and themed decor, there will be plenty of photo ops for the whole family. 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

North America’s largest shipping container market is back with the popular Holiday Hills festival, and a major feature is the tunnel of lights — a 100-foot-long light installation that perfectly frames a breathtaking backdrop of the CN Tower for the most stunning, Toronto-centric holiday photo op. Check out their full schedule for local vendor markets, live entertainment, workshops and delicious culinary adventures among the curling lanes, cozy fire pits, s’more huts, whiskey speakeasies and more.

This annual holiday tradition never disappoints — taking over Sankofa Square this year during Winter Glow, the space will be filled with lights as visitors stroll through the artisan marketplace, relax with a drink from the Polar Point Bar in hand by the fireside lounge, toast a s’more or two, snack on some treats from local food trucks and so much more. Runs from Dec. 11–21.

The historic Distillery District transforms into a magical holiday marketplace adorned with thousands of festive lights, decorations and a 55-foot, silver fir Christmas tree! In addition to the enchanting lights, visitors can meet with Santa at Santa’s Village, warm up with delicious hot chocolate, mail their letters to Santa at the North Pole Post and listen to live carollers. Runs until Jan. 4, 2026. Distillery Historic District, 55 Mill St.

The park features millions of lights and hundreds of beautiful Christmas trees throughout the park, including two 50-foot Christmas trees on International Street, placing you in a world of holiday magic! This immersive holiday experience is perfect for the whole family; holiday-themed entertainment includes ice skating on Snowflake Lake, more than a dozen live shows, exciting rides and more. Runs on select nights until Jan. 3, 2026.

Bloor-Yorkville will be illuminated with thousands of lights and a stunning Christmas tree until Dec. 31! At this one-of-a-kind display of festive lighting, visitors can also look forward to shopping, dining and taking in the neighbourhood’s art and cultural attractions surrounded by the magical lighting along tree-lined streets. After a day of shopping, check out the urban campfire benches along Bloor Street (between Church Street and Avenue Road) — they light up in holiday colours when in use! Village of Yorkville Park (Cumberland St. & Bellair St.).

Who wouldn’t want to experience the magic of Christmas in a historic castle? Stroll through thousands of dazzling lights inside and outside the castle and create unforgettable memories with loved ones. Before you leave, check out the 40-foot-tall tree in the Great Hall! Kids are invited to visit Santa in his castle workshop and participate in festive arts and crafts. This will be a holiday-lighting event you won’t want to miss! Runs until Jan. 3, 2026. 1 Austin Terrace.