Nathan Phillips Square ice rink is back with a spectacular opening weekend

The wait is over! As the weather cools and the holidays quickly approach, you can finally lace up and hit the ice at Nathan Phillips Square – one of Toronto’s most iconic destinations – this Saturday, Nov. 30.

The quintessential Toronto spot is the perfect outdoor excursion for a little extra festive cheer in the heart of the city and this year the city of Toronto has really upped the ante. Kicking things off on opening night and running daily until Jan. 7 is the Cavalcade of Lights, an installation featuring a light-up tunnel, a stunning 55-foot Christmas tree and more.

Skate circles with your group, set against a backdrop of twinkling lights, a picturesque holiday tree and the iconic glowing Toronto sign and then step off the ice for a stroll through the lunar lanterns. Soon, you can also enjoy Holiday Fair in the Square, happening from Dec. 6-23 from Tuesdays to Sundays and featuring an artisan marketplace, fireside lounge and more.

Need more of a reason to come out this Saturday? The list of activities is absolutely stacked and features something for every age, making this a versatile outing perfect for families, couples, friend groups or even those looking to pop by solo and see what all the fuss is about.

The outdoor rink officially opens Nov. 30, and will offer skate rentals until March 16, weather permitting. New this year, lucky visitors on Saturdays beginning Dec. 7 will get access to completely free skate rentals. But don’t get carried away zooming laps around your friends and family – skates have to be returned by 9:45 p.m.

Opening day events

Join the crowd at at 100 Queen St. W. this Saturday and see below for some of the highlights of the exciting events and performances happening throughout the afternoon and early evening. The Christmas tree lighting is set for 6:40 p.m.

The main stage event will be hosted by Amanda Martinez, Azalea Hart, Bakari Savage and Shannon Burns, and there will be a welcome and blessing by Indigenous Elder Jimmy Dick with drumming by Spirit Storm Singers and hoop dancing by Thailand Kicknosway.

Enjoy a few interactive art installations throughout the space, including ECHO (promising to allow participants to explore the hidden power of their unique voices), Twin Dragons, a glowing dragon display and the Lunar Lanterns celebrating this Year of the Dragon.

Performances on and off the rink