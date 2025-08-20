Oasis Live ’25 in Toronto: Everything you need to know

Toronto will become ground zero for Britpop fans this weekend. From Aug 24-25, Oasis will take the stage at the newly built Rogers Stadium (that “weird stadium in the middle of nowhere”) for two back-to-back sold-out shows to kick-off the North American leg of their reunion tour.

Oasis Live ’25 marks a huge comeback for Noel and Liam Gallagher, who reunited this July in Cardiff after their infamous 2009 split. The band has some history with the GTA, last rocking the Molson Amphitheatre (now Budweiser Stage) in 1995 and 2005, and even playing a gig at Molson Park in Barrie back in 1996. So, if you missed them then, this is your chance to recapture all that nostalgia and style.

Here’s a guide on everything you need to know to make the most of Oasis Live ’25, from event details to soaring resale ticket prices and even a pop-up fan store on Queen West.

Concert Details

Oasis Live ’25 takes place at the Rogers Stadium (105 Carl Hall Rd) on Sun, Aug 24 and Mon, Aug 25, 2025 @ 7:30 PM. Supporting Act: Cage the Elephant.

Tickets

Officially, tickets sold out, but thankfully (or not, depending on your budget), there are resales! Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange allows ticketholders to sell their tickets at face value to help curb scalping and inflated resale costs. Aug 24 tickets will set you back anywhere between $312 for a floor-standing spot to $1,128 for a spot in the second row of section W102.

According to SeatGeek, you can find cheap Oasis Toronto tickets for as low as $213, although premium seats and floor access are listed much higher (up to $2600+). Vivid Seats is selling tickets for anywhere between $300 and $2100+. Many of the secondary resale platforms also show active listings with buyer guarantees.

How to get to Rogers Stadium

The TTC is probably your best bet. Take the Line 1 subway to Downsview Park Station. Shuttle buses connect directly to Rogers Stadium (expect packed trains and longer-than-usual wait times); otherwise, it’s a 10-minute walk from the station. If you’re taking GO Transit, the Barrie GO line stops at Downsview Park.

You can also use Uber/Lyft, but expect surge pricing! The rideshare and pick-up/drop-off lot is located at 111 Beffort Rd. Once dropped off, follow signage to access the pedestrian walking path that will lead to all three gates (this is only for those getting dropped off. There isn’t access to the venue via Beffort Rd for those arriving by foot).

If driving, there’s limited parking on-site.

What to expect at Rogers Stadium

So, there’s been a bit of controversy surrounding the logistics of the stadium, with fans previously complaining about everything from the poor sound to stadium poles swaying and confusing exit strategies. Organizers have since apparently remedied these issues! When exiting, concert-goers might feel like they’re part of a herd of cattle, but staff will reportedly hold up red and green lights to help guide fans on whether they could proceed to transit areas (this apparently worked at the Coldplay concert; crowds flowing through Downsview Park Station were controlled).

The open-air stadium holds up to 50,000 people, and you can read more about its logistics here.

Oasis Live ‘25 Fan Store

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @oasislive25merchandise

The Oasis Live ‘25 Fan Store is making its North American debut in Toronto! The pop-up opens this Thursday, Aug 21 @ 648 Queen St. W. (Open weekdays 11 am-7 pm; weekends 11 am-8 pm). Fans can expect exclusive merch and a limited-quantity adidas Originals x Oasis collaboration, making this a key fashion/style moment as well as an iconic music-lifestyle story.

Booking slots are already at capacity, but walk-ups are welcome and encouraged!