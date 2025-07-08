Coldplay gets heated: ‘Even Chris Martin knows the new Rogers Stadium is a mess’

Thousands of fans crammed into Toronto’s new Rogers Stadium on Monday night as Coldplay kicked off its first of four shows as part of the band’s Music of the Spheres world tour. And while concert-goers seemed to enjoy the music, the venue’s logistics appeared somewhat less enchanting.

One TikTok user complained that she bought a swanky VIP lounge package, and drove all the way from New Jersey to Toronto, only to experience “the worst experience at the venue!”

“all the staff knew nothing. LITERALLY. just wasted my $2500 on the tix. venue is such a mess” the user said.

“Apparently the stadium poles were swaying slightly. Hell naw” another user commented.

X users joined in on the complaints, noting everything from the poor sound to exit strategies.

“The sound at @Rogers_Stadium was not good for @coldplay. Not sure why it cannot be at the dome if the sound is gonna suck,” one X user stated.

“I can’t be the only one catching a glimpse of the ramshackle, hastily-assembled, dystopian bleakness of ‘Rogers Stadium,’ with its long walks and choke points in a barren sea of sweltering concrete, and wondering when the first public safety incident hits, and hits hard,” another said.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took a playful jab or two at the situation (one TiKTok user even captioned the video, “even Chris Martin knows the new rogers stadium is a mess”).

“We’d like to say thank you so much for coming through all the bullsh*t you have to come through to this weird stadium in the middle of nowhere,” Chris Martin cheekily told the crowd, to a bevy of cheers.

“So, thank you for coming through the traffic and the travel and the trains and the waiting and the lines and all the nonsense, and I hope you’re okay.”

“We’re pretty…so grateful to see you. We’re so lucky to be here in general, but also in Toronto on this beautiful Monday night. And so far it seems to be the best Monday I[‘ve] ever experienced in my life,” Martin said, receiving more cheers from the crowd.

chris martin dragging how far and inaccessible rogers stadium is from downtown every 20 mins will fuel my fire for years to come. — ki (@noregretskii) July 8, 2025

Earlier this month, Live Nation Canada announced changes to the 50,000-capacity stadium following complaints about poor crowd management and long exit times at the venue’s inaugural show. In a statement to the Canadian Press, Live Nation Canada said it was incorporating fan and community feedback and working closely with city officials, transit operators and emergency services.

On Monday night, as crowds left the stadium following Coldplay, staff reportedly held up red and green lights to help guide concert-goers on whether they could proceed to transit areas. While some felt like they were being herded like cattle, the manoeuvring seemed to work! Reports suggest that the number of crowds flowing through Downsview Park Station were controlled.

I am home. It was one of the best concerts I have seen. The staff was fantastic! All of them so helpful and kind. A lot of walking but we did get on the subway much faster than I expected. Was home by 1:15. Not too bad considering! TY @coldplay for incredible evening! — T (@SoProud2BCdn) July 8, 2025

“I am home. It was one of the best concerts I have seen. The staff was fantastic! All of them so helpful and kind. A lot of walking but we did get on the subway much faster than I expected. Was home by 1:15. Not too bad considering! TY @coldplay for incredible evening!” one X user said.