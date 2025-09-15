Canadian actor Seth Rogen and ‘The Studio’ dominate comedy category at the Emmy Awards

Seth Rogen may be a West Coast kid at heart, but last night at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, all of Canada was cheering him on. The actor, writer, and producer walked away with some of the night’s biggest prizes as his comedy The Studio made history with 13 wins overall — the most ever for a new comedy.

Rogen won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series while also sharing trophies for writing and directing alongside his creative partner (and fellow Canadian) Evan Goldberg, also from Vancouver. The series, a satire about the chaos of running a Hollywood studio, also earned the top prize: Outstanding Comedy Series.

The sweep is another success story for Canadian comedy, which continues to reign supreme. And Rogen has always been proud of his Canadian roots.

“The Studio won 9 creative arts Emmy’s last night and I couldn’t be more excited for these people and more honored to get to work with them,” wrote Rogen, in a social media post. “Every day I went to work I’d feel like we really put together the most amazing crew so it’s so nice to see them get this recognition.”

Rogen first broke through in Judd Apatow’s cult classic Freaks and Geeks before becoming one of the most enduring and popular comedy masterminds of the 2000s with films such as Superbad (which he co-wrote as a teenager with Goldberg), Knocked Up, and Pineapple Express — all while keeping his signature Canadian self-deprecation intact.

The Studio is streaming on on Apple TV+.