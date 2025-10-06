12 pumpkin festivals in Ontario for the perfect fall adventure

Whether you love pumpkin pie, the festive glow of jack-o-lanterns or just want an excuse to get out and have some harvest time fun, pumpkin festivals are here and ready to spice up your fall! From pumpkin parades to pick-your-own patches, here are some spooktacular pumpkin festivals to travel to for the whole family in and around Toronto.

Head over to Downsview Park for a day of fall-themed delights from Oct. 10-13. Pick the perfect pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, have your fill of delicious fairground food and take a spin on several midway rides. Hop aboard the antique miniature train, cheer on the much-loved Super Dogs in a fun-filled show or get lost in the inflatable corn maze!

Every October, Dyment’s Farm in Dundas transforms into a fall-themed pumpkin paradise chock-full of family activities and play. Spend a sunny afternoon searching for your very own pumpkin, and snag some great photos too. Take a wagon ride along the picturesque Niagara escarpment and drop by the farm shop for some delectable pies and baked goods.

Take a scenic drive through Peterborough county and stop by the pretty town of Keene, where an annual Pumpkin Festival takes place on Oct. 18. Enjoy local food, a pumpkin pyramid, a quilt raffle and a fun-filled kid zone. While there, watch the giant pumpkin weigh-in contest featuring pumpkins over 1,000 pounds and tons of fun.

The 43rd annual Waterford Pumpkinfest is coming up next weekend from Oct. 17-19, and it’s full of all that small town festival goodness! Enjoy the pumpkin parade on Saturday, then catch the Soapbox Derby, a craft beer garden, midway games, line dancing (new this year) and more!

Take a trip to Bright, Ont., just outside of Kitchener, and enjoy fall activities at Snyder’s Farm all month long. Explore their 16 acre pumpkin patch, get lost in their annual corn maze, take a trip on their interactive hayride and have the kids spend all day in their farm play area — including a mega slide, a puppet show, a pirate ship playground, petting zoo, tree fort and more. As the weather gets cooler, grab at seat their VIP campfire experience, with a private pod just for you and your guests. And, not for the faint of heart, Snyder’s also puts on a fear farm every year, featuring seven legendary haunts.

Explore the twists and turns of an 8 km corn maze at Downey’s Farm in Caledon. Enjoy a wagon ride through the myriad of bright orange pumpkin fields, and grab a gourd to go. Get spooked in the Boo Barn or watch a duck race, then visit the super cute farm animals and explore the corn maze. Afterwards, head to the farm market to get your share of fresh produce, local wine and more pumpkins, of course.

Happening on Oct. 18, the Prince Edward County Pumpkinfest features the main event of the pumpkin weigh-off. If that’s not your jam, there’s plenty more to enjoy – from an annual pumpkin book sale to Halloween kids crafts, the Pumpkinfest parade, a pumpkin pie contest, craft show, community market and more.

Take a hayride through the golden fields of this charming fall wonderland just outside Courtice. Sip hot apple cider, meander colourful tree-lined paths and come upon a witch’s shack filled with bric-a-brac. Take a pony ride or explore the Halloween-themed barn. Get a photo op amid a sea of pumpkins before choosing one for home.

Journey to historic Upper Canada Village and experience a pumpkin-filled Halloween extravaganza on select nights until Oct. 31. Spend the evening spotting glowing jack-o-lanterns tucked amid every nook and cranny of the old fort, and snap some great pictures of the pumpkin-cast installations. You can also board a miniature toy train and experience the sound and light show in sync with “Ladies of the 80s” tunes.

Head to Proulx Farm in the Ottawa valley for a family-friendly day of pumpkin picking and fall activities. Running on Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 26, explore several mazes and a cornfield, take a wagon ride through a shadowy forest or explore the farm boutique. When night falls, hop aboard a ghostly wagon ride through the countryside and explore two haunted houses with Skreamers.

On Nov. 1, many Toronto communities get together for their very own pumpkin parade. In a final Halloween hurrah, neighbours are encouraged to drop by their local park to show off their jack-o-lanterns in a spirited night of neighbourhood fun. Check your local park bulletin for updates, or get in touch with the City of Toronto to organize your own.

Just outside of Wasaga, celebrate all things pumpkin at Round’s Ranch. Running on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (and Thanksgiving Monday) until Oct. 26, get lost in the corn maze, take a tractor ride, pick a pumpkin and let the little ones loose in one of several playscapes. On weekend visits, try your hand at pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tossing or challenge others to a pie-eating contest.