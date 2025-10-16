The 10 best corn mazes to explore in Ontario for a fun fall adventure 

Looking for the perfect fall adventure? Look no further than Ontario’s fantastic farmland. From apple picking and pumpkin patches to hayrides, honey, wine and more, October is one of the best times of year to explore the region. And for those in the mood for classic harvest-time fun, why not test your savviness in a corn maze?

Whether you choose a mini maze with the kids, a spooky night experience or a mega-maze challenge filled with clues and trivia, there’s plenty to choose from at these 10 a-maze-ing corn labyrinths just outside Toronto.

Nestled in the countryside between Lake Simcoe and Lake Scugog, Buzzing Bees Adventure Farm offers the perfect fall day trip for those looking to escape the city. At the farm shop, stock up on honey, maple syrup, jam and more — all made on-site throughout the year. To try something out of the ordinary, check out the farm’s haskap products, too. Considered a super fruit packed with antioxidants, haskap tastes like a cross between a raspberry and a blueberry.

Throughout the fall, try your hand at pumpkin bowling, take a spin on the pedal cart track or participate in the 10-acre corn maze challenge. Known for creating one-of-a-kind experiences each year, 2025’s corn maze involves a series of puzzles called “The Fairtytale Corn Maze Crusade.”

Curious if you’re resourceful enough to win the game? Come and find out for yourself!

Downey’s Farm invites you to a corn maze scavenger hunt this October. Head to Caldeon’s most iconic pumpkin-picking patch for a day filled with wagon rides, fresh country air and family cheer. Enjoy kid-friendly pumpkinfest activities like straw jumping, duck races and live entertainment. Pop into the “Boo Barn” for some Halloween scares or explore the exciting eight-acre corn maze.

Offering three unique scavenger hunts, getting lost in this corn maze is nothing but pure fun — especially considering the theme this year is Back to the Future, to celebrate the iconic film’s 40th anniversary!

Head to Watson Farms in Bowmanville for plenty of outdoor entertainment. Drop by anytime to explore the farm fresh market, pick some apples straight from the orchard, find your next jack-o-lantern in the pumpkin patch, or bundle up and enjoy a scenic tractor ride around the farm.

Looking for adventure? Check out the thre-acre corn maze perfect for families of all ages. Zig-zag your way through tall corn stalks, peek around corners and try your best not to get lost (or get lost on purpose and have a blast!).

For a Halloween twist, come to the farm after dark on select dates in October for their annual “Fright Nights.” Hosted in collaboration with Clarington Youth Centre, be prepared to get scared in a haunted corn maze filled with ghouls, ghosts and your worst nightmares.

Cookies, tarts and pies, oh my! Head to Hanes Farm & Corn Maze in Dundas for farm-made treats galore. For fall-themed fun, bring the family to enjoy a day interacting with farm animals or let the kids burn off energy in the play area. While visiting, check out the mini corn maze made for kids ages three and up in mind.

As for the big maze, be sure to grab a map and your best walking shoes and prepare for a few hours exploring the twists and turns of this approximately 20-acre corn labyrinth.

The Harvest Festival is in full swing at Pingle’s Farm Market. A short drive from Oshawa, this family-oriented farm welcomes you to come and play, explore and pumpkin pick. Enjoy great food, live music, mini putt, cute farm animals and more. For the kids, hay bales, slides and a trike track are always a hit — there’s also a mini corn maze perfect for little explorers.

For those looking for a bigger adventure, check out the six-acre corn maze, offering great fun for any age. While you’re at it, be sure to ask about the maze-o-vision glasses. These babies will help you navigate all those twists and turns like a pro.

Snyder’s Farm in Kitchener never disappoints with their annual corn maze, featuring five acres of fun for all ages and a spinner game to find a new path out every time.

Not for the faint of heart, at night the farm also transforms into “Fear Farm” — Canada’s largest haunted farm. Spend a fear-inducing evening filled with Halloween fun, where live actors lurk around every corner, just waiting for the perfect jump scare.

Featuring seven daring exhibits for Halloween lovers to explore, spot spooky characters on a haunted hike, hitch a terrifying hayride through the forest, visit a haunted house, or stop by the asylum for a nightmarish encounter.

As for corn mazes, the five-acre “stalking dead” challenge won’t disappoint. But tread carefully around each corner — you never know what monster you might encounter in this cornfield.

Pack a picnic and come and enjoy an afternoon at Applewood Farm Winery near Port Perry. Explore the pumpkin patch, buy a unique gourd or visit the farm boutique. Play a game of giant chess with the family and let the kids have fun in the play area before tackling the massive corn maze.

At a whopping 30 acres, this maze consists of over three kilometres of dead ends, twisting paths and plenty of fun for those looking to get good and lost. Afterward, head to the farm’s patio for a well-deserved glass of wine, house-made pumpkin cider or flight sampler.

Moments from Uxbridge, Cooper’s CSA Farm & Maze offers plenty of harvest-time revelry. During Fall Fest, which runs until Oct. 26, drop by and enjoy scenic wagon rides, animal viewing and pumpkin picking. While there, visit the farm shop for delectable treats and fresh produce (they also offer farm-to-table delivery services).

For a fun excursion with friends, take some time to explore the 10-acre corn maze before heading home. Featuring dizzying paths dotted with trivia questions and clues to help you along the way, this exciting maze is the perfect afternoon adventure. Plus, this year it has a very special theme — Support Local — featuring a massive maple leaf in the middle!

On Saturdays, bring your dog, and on Fridays, experience the Night Maze Walks — if you dare.

Nestled near the lakeside town of Brighton, Cricklewood Farm is also a short drive to Presqu’ile Provincial Park. Drop by to stock up on all your favourite fall-time goodies at the farm market, such as harvest produce, honey and more. Let the kids jump and play in bales of hay and spend some quality time together finding the perfect pumpkin straight from the patch.

Featuring two corn mazes, let the kiddos explore the one-acre mini maze or stick together and get lost in the seven-acre maze. During the final two Saturdays before Halloween, check out the maze after dark for an extra dose of fun.

This year, earnings from the corn maze will go to Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation.

From now until Oct. 31, Strom’s Farm & Bakery welcomes you to come and enjoy the festivities of the fall season in Guelph. Bring the family and enjoy several kiddie mazes and obstacle adventures, including a rope course and a peddle track. On weekends, take part in a pumpkin tossing challenge, sample the food trucks or cozy up next to the fire pit. While here, don’t forget to pick up a pumpkin or two after exploring the farm’s impressive corn maze.

Spanning five acres, this year’s corn maze includes over five winding kilometres of paths to get lost in, and all for a great cause, with funds going to Nutrition for Learning and Keeping Kids Fed at School.

Prefer an extra challenge? On select dates in October, try your luck at the night maze. Just be sure to bring a flashlight!