‘The Price Is Right’ is getting a Canadian spinoff starring Howie Mandel

It’ll soon be time for Canadians to “come on down”. The Price Is Right game show is getting a Canadian spinoff! The Price is Right Tonight is the working title of the new series, so it’ll likely be filmed and/or aired in the evenings rather than daytime.

Production will begin this December in Toronto, and the 12 one-hour episodes are expected to air on Citytv beginning in Spring 2026.

Best of all, the all-new primetime edition of the iconic brand will be hosted by legendary Toronto comedian Howie Mandel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AreaCode416ix (@areacode416ix)

“I’ve been a fan of The Price is Right my entire life, so stepping into this iconic role is an absolute thrill,” Mandel said in a statement. “The Price is Right Tonight will bring a fresh, high-energy twist to everything people love about the original – big games, lots of laughs, and fun surprises! I can’t wait to say ‘come on down!’ to a whole new generation of Canadian fans.”

The original series began airing in 1972 and was hosted by Bob Barker until 2007, when comedian Drew Carey took over. Contestants are randomly selected from the studio audience, with the host playfully calling out the show’s famous catchphrase, “Come on down!” as each contestant makes their way to the stage.

As The Price is Right is the most successful and longest-running game show in TV history, a lot of fans are excited.

“Oh yes!!! I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” one Insta user said.

This September, Citytv viewers can also look out for a live one-hour red carpet special celebrating the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, hosted by Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will also return, with an all-new season set to debut in midseason, while Hudson & Rex will return for Season 8 this fall with Luke Roberts (Arthur Dayne from Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Detective Mark.

For early risers, Breakfast Television will continue to brighten morning TV from 6-10 a.m. with hosts Dina Pugliese and Tim Bolen.