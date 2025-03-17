Dina Pugliese returns to host Breakfast Television alongside familiar face

Just weeks after hosts Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were let go from Citytv’s Breakfast Television, the show announced on Monday that Dina Pugliese and Tim Bolen would be the show’s new co-hosts. Pugliese is already super familiar with viewers — she joined the popular morning program in 2006, replacing Liza Fromer, and co-hosting alongside Kevin Frankish until he announced his departure in 2018. Frankish was soon replaced by Roger Petersen, who, in 2021, was replaced by Seixeiro.

Pugliese moved on from the network in February 2023 but seems more than ready to return to her former position.

“You will find no one more surprised about this news than me. It’s crazy how life works sometimes,” Pugliese — who will also serve as a co-executive producer for Breakfast Television — said on the program Monday morning.

“After two years of rest and recharging, it feels like I’m stepping back into a pair of comfy slippers. It’s such a gift to be able to return to what made my life meaningful for almost 20 years, connecting, sharing, and laughing with you, our BT viewers. I can’t wait to continue making mornings brighter together.”

Bolen’s also a familiar face. The former CHCH “Morning Live” host announced his departure from the station in January.

“Many incredible hosts have paved the way, and I feel truly privileged to add my name alongside them,” Bolen told viewers on Breakfast Television this morning, adding that the show has “set the benchmark” for morning television. “But the real pinch-me moment? Getting to co-host with the best in her triumphant return! I’ve admired Dina for years, and from the moment we connected, the TV spark was undeniable. I know we’ll turn that into a big yellow bulb of sunshine for audiences to wake up with.”

The rest of the Breakfast Television morning crew will include Melanie Ng, Frank Ferragine, Devo Brown, Tammie Sutherland, and Caryn Ceolin.

Viewers can watch Breakfast Television on weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET on Citytv.