A new tulip experience is coming near Toronto and it will be the GTA’s biggest

Toronto, get ready to tiptoe through a lot of tulips. Pingle’s Farm Market — already a fan-favourite for apple picking, pumpkin patches and sunflower strolls — is about to unleash half a million tulips for its first-ever Tulip Experience, and it’s shaping up to be the GTA’s biggest floral spectacle yet.

Just under an hour north of the city in Hampton, Ontario, Pingle’s is going full Holland with 30 stunning varieties of tulips, a pick-your-own bouquet section and curated photo-ops that will make your Instagram followers weep with jealousy. But it’s not just about the blooms — you can also wander through the flower fields, hop on a wagon ride, visit the farm animals and hit up the Playland, featuring mini putt, a sandbox, a bubble barn and more.

For those who need a snack break between selfies, the market and bakery will be serving up fan-favourite sweet treats. Expect cinnamon buns, fresh donuts and gourmet goodies all weekend long.

The festival is set to kick off April 26 (weather permitting) and will run for three weekends, Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.). Live music will keep the vibes going every weekend from 12-4 p.m., and for the full experience, you’ll want to check out the event-exclusive food, drink and bar options, with a menu coming soon.

Pre-sale tickets are strongly recommended at $19.95 plus tax (because door prices will be higher, and if you think Torontonians won’t sell this out, you’ve never tried to get a reso at a new brunch spot). Tickets are required for anyone two and up, and on-the-spot purchases will depend on availability — so if you’re planning to frolic through this floral wonderland, best to book early.

Pingle’s already manages a pick-your-own wildflower field, sunflower fields and lavender fields, so the farm is no stranger to flower power. For all the tulip-filled updates, keep an eye on Pingle’s socials and get ready for a bloomin’ good time.

Flower lovers will have plenty to enjoy when the warmer weather rolls around — Ontario has plenty of flower festivals and experiences to keep you busy. If it’s tulips in particular that you’re looking for, you can also visit the province’s largest tulip farm, or head to Ottawa for the Canadian Tulip Festival, running from May 9-10.