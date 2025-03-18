Frolic in a field of three million tulips at this Ontario farm opening next month

Spring has almost sprung, and that means Ontario’s largest tulip farm is gearing up to open for the season. Located in Niagara-on-the-Lake, TASC Tulip Festival is home to over three million tulips across countless fields — and you can even pick your own flowers to bring home with you.

Featuring over 175 tulip varieties ranging in colour from red and pink to yellow and orange and spanning 55 acres, prepare to snag stunning photos of the very best that nature has to offer and leave with your own little bouquet.

Tulips are only in season for just a few weeks each year, so these floral experiences in Ontario are always popular. The farm notes that the tulips you leave with will largely depend on when you visit the festival: week one promises flowers with longest lifespan, while week two will feature flowers in the most vibrant colours and week three’s blooms will be the most unique.

TASC currently expects opening day to be April 26 at 1 p.m., and the festival will remain open until all blooms are picked.

If photos are your number one priority while visiting the farm, you or a professional photographer of your choosing can purchase a photographer ticket — which will give you access to a designated photography area with plenty of props and a no pick area so your backdrops are full of flowers. If a kid or two running in the background or a patch of picked over flowers don’t bother you, all visitors are permitted to take photos anywhere around the farm!

Ticket sales will open the last weekend in March and include entry at a designated time as well as 10 tulips.

The farm also announced a new, permanent location in Niagara-on-the-Lake this year, minutes from Niagara Falls and located among 43 wineries, so plan accordingly!

TASC Tulip Festival is located at 1173 Line 3 RD, Niagara-on-the-Lake, and is open from Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

