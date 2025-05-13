Lilly Singh joins the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo ownership group

Toronto entertain and entrepreneur Lilly Singh has added another title to her rapidly expanding resume: professional sports team owner.

The Scarborough native, a YouTube trailblazer, bestselling author, actor, and producer, has officially joined the ownership group of Toronto Tempo, the city’s new professional women’s basketball team. Singh will also take on a uniquely fitting title—Chief Hype Officer.

The team, which is set to make its debut at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026, announced Singh’s involvement Tuesday morning. Singh’s role will go beyond the boardroom, focusing on energizing fan engagement, developing game-day experiences, and raising the profile of women’s basketball nationwide.

“I know from experience that in every corner of the world, one thing always rings true: the positive impact that participating in sports and the sports community has on girls and women,” said Singh in the team’s announcement. “I love women. I love Toronto. Joining the ownership group of the Tempo is an absolute no-brainer – I can’t think of anything else I would rather spend my money, time and hype-woman energy on.”

Singh is no stranger to sports investment or advocacy. She’s already a co-owner of Angel City FC in the National Women’s Soccer League and serves as president of Unicorn Island, her own entertainment and nonprofit venture that uplifts underrepresented voices. Her new role with the Tempo aligns closely with her values and penchant for community-building.

“Lilly is a creative visionary with infectious energy and enthusiasm,” said Teresa Resch, President of Tempo Basketball Club. “She’s been one of the earliest and most vocal supporters of this team, and we’re thrilled to have her as part of our ownership group. Her expertise in online community-building and socially-driven storytelling, not to mention her deep passion for this game, this league and this city, will be absolutely invaluable.”

Singh joins a high-profile ownership team that includes tennis legend Serena Williams, tech executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, and Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures.

The Toronto Tempo will make its WNBA debut in 2026, with its permanent home in Coca-Cola Coliseum. The team will also play regular-season games across the country, bringing professional women’s basketball to a national audience.