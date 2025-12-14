Toronto is obsessed with retro party snacks right now

It’s almost Christmas, which means party food is back in rotation. Around the city, retro cocktail staples like shrimp cocktail, devilled eggs and escargots are being refreshed with a modern touch, just in time for December nights out.

Icy Legend

Move over cocktail wieners — the shrimp cocktail is official back on the party scene. At Prime Seafood Palace, Matty Matheson serves plump Argentine NK shrimp on a skewer with a cocktail sauce that bites back with real complexity. Pair it with Prime’s ultimate Dirty Martini for a truly extra-filthy finish. 944 Queen St. W.

Eggs with attitude

Devilled eggs were once the reliable, paprika-dusted star of the 1960s cocktail circuit — the quintessential appetizer for a Betty Draper soiree. At Queen West’s And/Ore, the classic is reimagined with soy, chili, cilantro, scallion and crispy wonton, turning each bite into a layered, unexpected treat. 1040 Queen St. W.

Shell shock

Escargots de Bourgogne, a dish Julia Child would have celebrated with a wink and a flourish

of her wooden spoon, gets a masterful update at Bar Prequel. Instead of the classic shells, these snails are decadently wrapped in flaky puff pastry alongside a smear of rouille for pure, buttery sophistication. 1036 Queen St. W.

Winter Melt

Cheese fondue is one of those winter dishes that had a big moment in the ’50s and ’60s, when it moved from Switzerland into ski lodges, dinner parties and Christmas tables. It was cozy, communal and a little indulgent — basically an excuse to gather around a pot of melted cheese. At Bar Piquette, a classic Swiss fondue does exactly that, blending Emmentaler, Gruyère and Vacherin with wine, and serving it with Luxardo sourdough, potatoes along with fruits and vegetables for dipping. 1084 Queen St. W.