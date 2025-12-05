This new French-Asian bakery near Toronto just landed in the world’s top 5

If you’re on the hunt for your next sweet or savoury fix this holiday season, here’s a reason to head just outside Toronto: Tatin Bakehouse in Oakville has been named one of the world’s Top 5 New Bakeries of 2025 by Beli, the social app that ranks and tracks dining experiences worldwide. Located about an hour from the city, Tatin has quickly become a destination for pastry lovers across the GTA.

Run by former Michelin-starred pastry chef Lili Linda and her partner Sheila Wang, Tatin blends French pastry techniques with Southeast Asian flavours inspired by Linda’s Indonesian roots. The menu is inventive and seasonally driven, perfect for gifting — or indulging yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatin bakehouse (@tatinbakehouse)

Highlights include almond, pistachio, and chocolate croissants; a crème brûlée croissant topped with seasonal fruit; flan pâtissier with pandan and red bean; and a black rice custard tart.

Savoury options are equally creative, from Rendang Shepherd’s Pie and ham-and-cheese croissants with kimchi, to quiches with lemongrass sausage, chicken pies with candlenut and coconut and curry puffs. Fresh breads, including milk bread and weekend-only sourdough, complete the offerings.

Despite being tucked away on Wyecroft Road among auto shops, Tatin has attracted a devoted following since opening in December 2024, often selling out daily. Beli’s recognition now puts the bakery on the radar of food lovers worldwide, joining other top new bakeries like La Maison by Café Dear Leon (Baltimore), Relic Bakery (San Diego), Del Sur Bakery (Chicago) and Panaderya Salvaje (Jersey City).

In 2025 alone, Beli logged over 50 million rankings, making it one of the largest global guides for restaurants, bars, bakeries, cafes and desserts.

And while the number of new bakeries opening in Toronto and the GTA can be overwhelming, for anyone craving something special this holiday season, a visit to Tatin Bakehouse offers inventive pastries and breads definitely worth the trip.