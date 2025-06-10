The best Portuguese custard tarts in Toronto

Portugal is known for its delicious cuisine — from fresh seafood to spicy Piri Piri chicken — but topping the list are its iconic custard tarts: pastéis de nata. These mouthwatering desserts, with their caramelized tops and creamy custard centres, have been a favourite among sweet lovers for over 200 years. And there’s no better time to celebrate them than in June, which is officially Portuguese Heritage Month in Canada. Even more special, June 10 has been declared Portugal Day — a time to honour Portuguese culture, history and of course, its incredible food. Fortunately, you don’t have to travel far to get a taste — Toronto is home to some amazing spots serving these freshly baked tarts that will transport you straight to the streets of Lisbon.

Cafe Belém

At this Portugal-inspired bakery on College Street — from the team behind Mercado and Casa Portuguesa — everything feels like a slice of Lisbon. This family-owned spot is as stunning as it is inviting, and their pastéis de nata are made entirely from scratch in-house. Baker William even spent time in Portugal perfecting his craft, so you know they’re the real deal. Baked fresh in small batches (and often selling out), each tart features a crispy, buttery shell that crumbles delicately with every bite.

Doce Minho

This charming mom-and-pop Portuguese bakery is a true hidden gem, serving up traditional breads, pastries, and rich coffee imported straight from Portugal. Their star attraction is their Pastéis de nata, available in a tempting variety of flavours — from the classic and mini classic to strawberry, chocolate, Nutella and coconut.

Caldense

With six locations across the city and four more in nearby regions, Caldense Bakery has long been a favorite among Portuguese and European communities. Known for its wide selection of traditional breads, cakes, pies, and desserts, the heart of the bakery remains the beloved Portuguese custard tart. Baked fresh daily at every location, these pastéis de nata feature a creamy custard with the signature caramelized top — a mark of true authenticity.

Golden Wheat Bakery

Famous for its tasty baked goods and beautifully decorated wedding cakes, this bakery on Rogers Road has long been a go-to for both early morning commuters and the late-night crowd. Whether you’re craving a hearty sandwich, a quick snack, or something sweet, you’ll find plenty to love — but if you spot a custard tart still on the shelves, consider yourself lucky. Baked fresh and in high demand, these tarts don’t stick around for long.

Nova Era Bakery

With locations across Toronto, this Portuguese café and bake shop draws in crowds with its wide selection of cakes, tarts, pastries and breads — all made using time-honoured traditional recipes. Their signature pastéis de nata have even been featured on Food Network’s Food Factory, highlighting the craftsmanship behind their custard tart baking process. Whether you’re up early or out late, most locations are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., making it easy to satisfy your cravings any time of day.

Seara Bakery + Pastry

Tucked behind a Value Village in a modest strip mall, this Portuguese bakery may not boast the most obvious location — but don’t let that fool you. Its impressive selection of baked goods and extended hours (open daily from 5 a.m. to midnight) have made it a local favourite. Every morning, fresh pastéis de nata come out of the oven at all three locations, featuring the signature golden-brown tops and flaky crusts that keep regulars coming back for more.

Bom Dia Café & Bakery

With two locations in Toronto, Bom Dia Café & Bakery brings a taste of Portugal to the city through premium coffee and high-quality baked goods. The Portuguese egg tart is their most popular offering — and it’s easy to see why. The balance between the rich, creamy filling and the perfectly crisp crust is spot-on. They offer both the classic and a decadent dark chocolate version.