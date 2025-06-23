The 6 best new restaurants on Ossington

If Toronto cool lives anywhere, it’s Ossington in the summer. This stretch gets even busier when the weather warms up, and the steady stream of new restaurants only adds to the buzz. Here are six recent openings everyone’s talking about.

Linny’s

Framed by retro wood paneling and linen-topped tables, Linny’s tells the story of Toronto’s Jewish community through food and atmosphere. Chef David Schwartz blends the spirit of a New York deli with the comfort of Shabbat dinner: kasha and bowties, challah service and shake-and-bake chicken elevated with hot honey. His mother’s recipes are framed on the wall and her influence is on every plate. 176 Ossington Ave.

Please & Thank You

Located on Ossington, Please and Thank You is the newest restaurant and cocktail bar from the team behind OddSeoul and the now-closed Neon Tiger. Known for shareable small plates and cocktails with personality, the menu mixes global influences with local ingredients — think tikka fried chicken bowls, lobster tartare, and burrata in puff pastry. The vibe? Retro-modern with exposed brick, vinyl spinning, and local art on the walls. With most dishes under $20, it’s stylish without being precious. As their name suggests, it’s all about good manners, good company, and food worth coming back for. 108 Ossington Ave.

Linny’s Luncheonette

David Schwartz doesn’t miss. After earning raves for Mimi, Sunnys Chinese and the recently opened Linny’s, the Toronto chef has gone casual with Linny’s Luncheonette, now open at 174 Ossington — right next door to his steakhouse-deli hybrid. Unlike his other restaurants, this one keeps things low-key: a cozy sandwich shop serving thick-cut pastrami, “nothing fancy” cookies, 100% “Delishish” knishes and plenty of house-made hot sauce

The Lunch Lady: Opening June 26

One of Vietnam’s most famous street food spots is about to open its doors on Ossington. The Lunch Lady, made legendary by Anthony Bourdain, lands in Toronto on June 26, serving delicious, rotating soups and street food favourites like steak lúc lắc, Wagyu phở, and bún bò Huế. It’s the third location after Saigon and Vancouver, and the first in the east. The new space pays homage to founder Nguyễn Thị Thanh, who passed away shortly before opening. Expect a vibrant, market-inspired room — and what promises to be some of the most soulful Vietnamese food Toronto’s ever seen. 93 Ossington Ave.

No Vacancy

Where Ghost Chicken once stood, No Vacancy brings new energy to Ossington. Equal parts cocktail bar and neighbourhood bistro, it’s the kind of place where you can grab a drink, a snack, or settle in for dinner. Chef John Carlo Zabala’s menu leans global, with dishes like uni toast, pork belly bucatini and a rotating special that draws on his Filipino roots. With warm lighting, exposed brick, and artful details, the space is moody and inviting—perfect for starting your night or ending it. 74 Ossington Ave.

Bonito’s

Taking over a former laundromat, Bonito’s is the latest Ossington opening from Mikey Kim (Hanmoto, OddSeoul), offering a mix of Korean- and Latin-inspired small plates in a space that feels part sports bar, part retro apartment. Think stuffed chicken wings, hamachi ceviche, yucca fries, and pomelo salad served on orange and green tabletops under wood-paneled walls. The drink list includes beers like Modelo and Guinness, a compact lineup of solid wines, and cocktails that keep it simple but well executed. 180 Ossington Ave.