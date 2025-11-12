The 10 most magical Christmas pop-up bars in Toronto

Christmas may still be a few weeks away, but pop-up bar season has arrived! Here’s a festive hit list of 10 Christmas bars and holiday pop-ups in Toronto that are just perfect for twinkly cocktails and a heavy dose of seasonal cheer.

Aleria

Aleria’s holiday pop-up is aglow with towering trees, giant, fairytale-like candy canes and playful nods to the Grinch! Go with a group of friends and munch on shareables like feta fries and fried calamari, while sipping on holiday cocktails, like the Santa Baby vanilla vodka, the Mrs. Claus Spritz and Rudolph’s Mint Kiss Shooter! Open until Jan 2026. 1070 Queen St W.

Little Ese

Head to Queen W for the most magical Christmas pop-up at Little Ese’s “Naughty Nutcracker” pop-up! Sip on holiday-themed drinks in adorable Christmas-themed mugs and take pics with Santa and the nutcracker himself! The menu includes everything from casual faves like the Mexican chicken salad to delicious pizzas and fish tacos. Sip on some naughty drinks, like Santa’s Night Cap (complete with Kahlua) or the XXXMas Shooter! 875 Queen St W.

Papi Chulos

Head to Ossington Ave this holiday season if you’re craving mistletoe and margaritas (after all, it’s the perfect name for a pop-up!) Papi Chulos’ menu is all about shareable platters, like house-made chips and guac and jalapeno poppers! Or order a couple of tacos and wash your meal down with festive cocktails, like Santa’s Belly Buster, S’more the Merrier and (of course) the Mistletoe Margarita. It’s a smaller venue with wall-to-wall decorations, so expect cozy, festive vibes! Open until Jan 2026. 121 Ossington Ave.

Papi and Rosita

This cozy Ossington bar has a “Frosty Fiesta” pop-up filled with twinkling lights and dazzling holiday décor, so you can take the most magical holiday selfies! The menu is filled with Mexican-inspired eats like Birria Tacos, Veggie Flauta and pulled pork sandwiches. Sip on festive drinks like the cinnamon-rum-infused Santa’s Mule or the Choco Mint Bliss Shooter (think peppermint schnapps and crème de cacao!) 198 Ossington Ave.

Miracle Toronto

The city’s OG Christmas pop-up bar is expanding this year and will offer two deck-the-halls destinations: Miracle on Bloor (19+) at Third Place (875 Bloor St W) and the brand-new family-friendly Miracle on Harbourfront at Boxcar Social (235 Queens Quay W). Both locations will pour Miracle’s greatest hits: Jingle Balls Nog, Rudolph’s Replacement, Christmapolitan, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Koala LaLaLa, and Naughty & Nice Shots, alongside new arrivals like Blitzen Barrel, Candy Cane Lane, Dancing Sugarplums and Coconut Hot Chocolate! Both pop-ups run until the end of December. Click here for more info!

Holiday Hills at Stackt Market

This is more of a winter wonderland than a bar, but you can swing through for cocktails, one-off bar activations, hot drinks and après-market bites under a skyline of lights, then wander between installations and retail cabins! Expect a modern-day twist on holiday nostalgia. Runs until Dec 28. 28 Bathurst St.

NORDIC by BarChef

BarChef’s winter concept returns to The Well this year as a sleek, Scandi-inspired escape! Step into a cozy yurt or enjoy the outdoor lounge (you’ll be transported to a world of reimagined holiday cocktails!). NORDIC is a BarChef concept that’s distinct from the core BarChef address on Queen. Runs Nov 12 to Dec 28. Head to The Well.

Little Sister

Little Sister’s holiday takeover returns with a magical Winter Wonderland Java Jingle! Expect blown-out Christmas decor and themed cocktails at both locations (2031 Yonge St | 102 Portland). Great for group selfies and a round (or two, or perhaps three?) of Grinch-green sippers before moving on to satay and nasi goreng. The Portland St pop-up launches Nov 13 | Yonge St launches Nov 14.

Project Gigglewater

Have yourself a giggly little Christmas at Toronto’s premier Christmas cocktail bar! This neighbourhood cocktail bar transforms into a tinsel-wrapped jewel box this season, so expect a menu focused on clever seasonal builds and innovative Christmas cocktails crafted to delight your senses! 1369 Dundas St W.

The Dive Shop

Leslieville’s popular beach bar is transforming into a winter wonderland starting Nov 12! Expect even more magic this year with festive cocktails and cozy Christmas beach vibes (perfect for an office party, a Christmas bash or just a night out to celebrate the season). 1036 Gerrard St E.