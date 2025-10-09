Snow way! Toronto’s original Christmas bar will now have two locations

It’s that time of year when we start hearing kitschy Christmas songs in stores (and it’s not even Halloween yet). Consider it your reminder to start locking in holiday plans! First to add to your list is Miracle Toronto. The city’s OG Christmas pop-up Miracle Bar is expanding this year, and will offer two deck-the-halls destinations: Miracle on Bloor (19+) at Third Place (875 Bloor St W) and the brand-new family-friendly Miracle on Harbourfront at Boxcar Social (235 Queens Quay W).

Since 2019, the team behind Civil Liberties and Civil Works has made Miracle a full-blown holiday ritual. Stroll through either venue and you’ll find very-merry wall-to-wall décor, programming that swings from cheerful to cheeky, and, of course, plenty of Insta-ready cocktails!

Both locations will pour Miracle’s greatest hits: Jingle Balls Nog, Rudolph’s Replacement, Christmapolitan, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Koala LaLaLa, and Naughty & Nice Shots, alongside new arrivals like Blitzen Barrel, Candy Cane Lane, Dancing Sugarplums and Coconut Hot Chocolate. Non-drinkers are covered with hot chocolate, hot apple cider, and zero-proof cocktails, like Silent Night, Snow Day Sipper and Mellow Mouse.

“It’s all about spreading joy and togetherness this time of year,” said Nick Kennedy, partner with Team Civil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miracle on Bloor St. (@miracletoronto)

Miracle Toronto will continue its longstanding tradition of donating $1 from every drink sold to Nellie’s, a local nonprofit that provides shelter, education and advocacy for women and children in the GTA (to date, the organization has donated over $290,000 in support of Nellie’s work).

Reservations open on Oct 20 at 9 am, so add one (or both) locations to your holiday plans this year:

Miracle on Harbourfront (all ages)

The waterfront outpost debuts with everything fans love about the original, plus a little extra holiday magic. Look out for delicious cocktails, a comfort-food menu with a Christmas twist, family-friendly programming and lots of space to host large groups and holiday celebrations. On Saturdays, indulge in a Santa Pancake Brunch (with holiday-inspired coffees and cocktails, plus photo ops with the big man in red himself), and enjoy Sunday brunch service, too. Pet parents can book photos with Santa on select Saturdays from 10-11 am (a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Toronto Humane Society). As the venue is just steps from the skating rink at Harbourfront Centre, maybe head into Miracle post-skate to warm up over cocktails, tasty dishes and cozy Christmas feels!

When and where: Nov 20 to Dec 31, 2025 | Boxcar Social, 235 Queens Quay W. | Both reservations and walk-ins allowed, but you’ll receive a special gift you’re your reservation.

Hours: Thursdays and Fridays from 5 pm to 11 pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 11 pm.

Miracle on Bloor (19+)

The classic after-dark iteration returns as Miracle’s ultimate North Pole outpost for adults 19+! Expect equal parts joyful chaos and nostalgic Christmas décor. Look for saucy, holiday-themed programming, DJs, and a massive Christmas-cocktail lineup. Munch on delicious eats like pretzels and sausage rolls, as well as sweet treats from Courage Cookies. The ever-popular Drag Brunch also returns every Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm, celebrating all the reasons to be extra jolly and grateful this year!

When and where: Nov 14 to Dec 29, 2025 | Third Place, 875 Bloor St. W. | Walk-ins and limited reservations; special gift with reservations.

Hours: Mondays to Wednesdays from 6 pm to 12 am, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 pm to 2 am, Saturdays from 2 pm to 2 am, Sundays from 2 pm to 12 am.