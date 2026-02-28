Why everyone is talking about Mozy’s Charcoal in Liberty Village

If you’ve noticed a line forming at 114 Atlantic Avenue lately, you can trace the scent back to Mozy’s Charcoal. While the spot technically opened its doors in mid-January 2026, it is currently having a major “trending” moment as word spreads about the pedigree in the kitchen.

The man behind the grill is chef Barbode Soudi. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because he cut his teeth at Alo, one of Toronto’s most famous high-end restaurants. At Mozy’s, he’s applying that same technical intensity to something much more accessible: charcoal chicken.

Mozy’s is not your typical restaurant, the eatery is also a family legacy. The shop is named in honour of Soudi’s late father, Mozaffar (affectionately known as “Mozy”). Growing up in an Iranian household, Soudi’s memories are anchored in family cookouts where his father was the self-appointed “kebab expert.” Mozy’s Charcoal is a tribute to those traditions, focusing on the simple, honest power of live-fire cooking.

Despite the custom grills imported from Portugal, Soudi is clear that this isn’t your standard Portuguese chicken. It’s a hybrid — drawing on Persian, Portuguese and even Australian influences.

The centrepiece of the menu is the spatchcock chicken, which is slowly roasted over a charcoal rotisserie to achieve a deep, smoky flavour. Diners can opt for a quarter plate for $18 or go all-in with a full chicken for $35. The sides are where the chef’s fine-dining background really shines, featuring elevated options like smoked labneh finished with brown butter and preserved lemon, as well as steak-cut fries tossed in a sumac-heavy “chicken salt.”

Housed in the former Liberty Shawarma space, Mozy’s has gone from a casual neighbourhood lunch stop to a destination worth making the trek to Liberty Village for.

Mozy’s Charcoal is located at 114 at Atlantic Avenue. Follow the shop on Instagram for news and updates.